The Hawks have arrested a school principal and an eduction department circuit manager for allegedly selling teaching posts for R15,000 each.
Principal Lydia Masiu, 53, and Petrus Mokobe, 63, a high-ranking education department official, appeared in the Ventersdorp magistrate's court on Tuesday on five counts of corruption.
North West Hawks spokesperson Lt-Col Tinyiko Mathebula said its serious corruption investigation teams in Klerksdorp and Ventersdorp arrested the two on Monday.
“Their arrest follows an investigation into allegations of corruption in the appointment of school teachers in Ventersdorp,” said Mathebula.
“Investigations revealed Masiu, the school principal in Ventersdorp, and Mokobe, the circuit manager in Ventersdorp, allegedly solicited gratification from the complainants in exchange for teacher posts in schools. The complainants reportedly paid the accused R15,000 in instalments.”
Masiu and Mokobe were released on R8,000 bail each and the case was postponed to September 6 for further investigation.
North West Hawks head Maj-Gen Patrick Mbotho and provincial head of prosecutions Rachel Makhari “lauded the sterling work by the investigation and prosecution team”.
“They have vowed to continue collaborating in the fight against corruption in the North West,” said Mathebula.
School principal bust for allegedly selling teaching posts for R15,000
Image: 123RF/demachy
