South Africa

Toy gun serial rapist sentenced to five life terms behind bars

07 August 2024 - 11:57 By Thompho Mmbi
subscribe Just R20 for the first month. Support independent journalism by subscribing to our digital news package.
Subscribe now
He preyed on women walking alone, threatened them with a toy gun and raped them not far from his Eastern Cape home. Stock photo.
He preyed on women walking alone, threatened them with a toy gun and raped them not far from his Eastern Cape home. Stock photo.
Image: 123RF/yazidnasuha

An Eastern Cape serial rapist who preyed on lone women and terrorised them with a toy gun has been sentenced to five life terms in prison.

Granton Williams, 47, targeted women close to his home in Missionvale, Gqeberha, between 2017 and 2021. He “lured” five women, aged 17 to 28, and raped them.

The high court in Gqeberha threw the book at Williams on Monday.

Eastern Cape police spokesperson Capt Sandra Janse van Rensburg said DNA evidence tripped Williams.

“Williams used to focus on women walking alone and threatened them with a toy gun before raping them in secluded spots not far from his home in Missionvale,” said Janse van Rensburg.

“During August 2022, Williams was arrested on charges relating to copper theft in the Algoa Park precinct. After his arrest, a buccal sample was taken and later his DNA was positively linked to five unresolved rape cases.

“After the information was shared with the family violence, child protection and sexual offences unit, the information was operationalised and they started to hunt for Williams. After a lengthy search and activation of informers, members successfully apprehended the suspect on August 20 2023 at an abandoned building in Missionvale.”

Janse Van Rensburg said Williams had robbed two of his victims of their cellphones and clothing.

TimesLIVE

READ MORE:

Man who raped disabled foster sister gets 25 years behind bars

The victim will be informed when he is eligible for parole.
News
2 days ago

Nearly a quarter of adolescent girls suffer partner violence, WHO study finds

Lead author Dr Lynnmarie Sardinha said the analysis was motivated in part by a concern that younger women were "falling through the cracks" and not ...
News
1 week ago

Abuse claims against CEO rock posh KZN school

The man and school cannot be named to protect the identities of his wife and  children
News
1 week ago
subscribe Just R20 for the first month. Support independent journalism by subscribing to our digital news package.
Subscribe now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

  1. Gauteng finance MEC asks Bank to stop liquidation of The Drip Group Politics
  2. 'We are suffering': Zimbabweans march against hike in passport prices South Africa
  3. School principal bust for allegedly selling teaching posts for R15,000 South Africa
  4. Shesha app seeking to replace Bolt and Uber gets poor ratings South Africa
  5. Check your Lotto tickets now: a huge R100m jackpot is waiting to be claimed News

Latest Videos

Firefighters extinguishing the remaining flames at controversial pastor Mboro ...
Pastor Mboro's church set alight