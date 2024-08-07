An Eastern Cape serial rapist who preyed on lone women and terrorised them with a toy gun has been sentenced to five life terms in prison.
Granton Williams, 47, targeted women close to his home in Missionvale, Gqeberha, between 2017 and 2021. He “lured” five women, aged 17 to 28, and raped them.
The high court in Gqeberha threw the book at Williams on Monday.
Eastern Cape police spokesperson Capt Sandra Janse van Rensburg said DNA evidence tripped Williams.
“Williams used to focus on women walking alone and threatened them with a toy gun before raping them in secluded spots not far from his home in Missionvale,” said Janse van Rensburg.
“During August 2022, Williams was arrested on charges relating to copper theft in the Algoa Park precinct. After his arrest, a buccal sample was taken and later his DNA was positively linked to five unresolved rape cases.
“After the information was shared with the family violence, child protection and sexual offences unit, the information was operationalised and they started to hunt for Williams. After a lengthy search and activation of informers, members successfully apprehended the suspect on August 20 2023 at an abandoned building in Missionvale.”
Janse Van Rensburg said Williams had robbed two of his victims of their cellphones and clothing.
TimesLIVE
Toy gun serial rapist sentenced to five life terms behind bars
Image: 123RF/yazidnasuha
An Eastern Cape serial rapist who preyed on lone women and terrorised them with a toy gun has been sentenced to five life terms in prison.
Granton Williams, 47, targeted women close to his home in Missionvale, Gqeberha, between 2017 and 2021. He “lured” five women, aged 17 to 28, and raped them.
The high court in Gqeberha threw the book at Williams on Monday.
Eastern Cape police spokesperson Capt Sandra Janse van Rensburg said DNA evidence tripped Williams.
“Williams used to focus on women walking alone and threatened them with a toy gun before raping them in secluded spots not far from his home in Missionvale,” said Janse van Rensburg.
“During August 2022, Williams was arrested on charges relating to copper theft in the Algoa Park precinct. After his arrest, a buccal sample was taken and later his DNA was positively linked to five unresolved rape cases.
“After the information was shared with the family violence, child protection and sexual offences unit, the information was operationalised and they started to hunt for Williams. After a lengthy search and activation of informers, members successfully apprehended the suspect on August 20 2023 at an abandoned building in Missionvale.”
Janse Van Rensburg said Williams had robbed two of his victims of their cellphones and clothing.
TimesLIVE
READ MORE:
Man who raped disabled foster sister gets 25 years behind bars
Nearly a quarter of adolescent girls suffer partner violence, WHO study finds
Abuse claims against CEO rock posh KZN school
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
News and promos in your inboxsubscribe
Most read
Latest Videos