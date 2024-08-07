Four people are appearing in the Palm Ridge magistrate's court on Wednesday in connection with the violence at Matshidiso Primary School in Katlehong.
The four were arrested on Monday for violence when two pupils, believed to be controversial pastor Paseka “Mboro” Motsoeneng's grandchildren, were forcibly removed from the school.
A fifth person was arrested on Tuesday.
TimesLIVE
WATCH | Four in court after pastor Mboro's invasion of Katlehong school
Courtesy of SABC
