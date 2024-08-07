Mboro shocked the country and his community when videos emerged of him wielding a panga and being escorted by an armed entourage while entering Matshediso Primary School on Monday.
One of his private bodyguards entered the school, scaring pupils, and walked out carrying two crying children, said to be Mboro’s grandchildren.
Mboro’s aggressive action led to a protest by schoolchildren and community members who set his church alight on Tuesday, burning the marquee tent to ashes.
In court on Wednesday, the self-proclaimed prophet adopted a subdued attitude during his brief appearance when he was listed as accused No 1. Mboro wore a grey wool jersey and blue jeans while his son and bodyguard wore black coats.
The trio face charges of kidnapping, possession of a dangerous weapon, discharging of a firearm, pointing a firearm, assault by way of threats, possession of an unlicensed firearm, possession of a prohibited firearm and malicious damage to property.
WATCH | Pastor Mboro, co-accused remanded over school violence saga
Image: Screengrab of video
Katlehong pastor Paseka “Mboro” Motsoeneng has appeared in the Palm Ridge magistrate’s court after his panga-wielding foray at a primary school earlier this week.
Mboro, his son Vincent Revival Motsoeneng, 27, and bodyguard Clement Camillot Baloyi, 43, have been remanded pending a bail hearing scheduled for Friday next week.
Mboro shocked the country and his community when videos emerged of him wielding a panga and being escorted by an armed entourage while entering Matshediso Primary School on Monday.
One of his private bodyguards entered the school, scaring pupils, and walked out carrying two crying children, said to be Mboro’s grandchildren.
Mboro’s aggressive action led to a protest by schoolchildren and community members who set his church alight on Tuesday, burning the marquee tent to ashes.
In court on Wednesday, the self-proclaimed prophet adopted a subdued attitude during his brief appearance when he was listed as accused No 1. Mboro wore a grey wool jersey and blue jeans while his son and bodyguard wore black coats.
The trio face charges of kidnapping, possession of a dangerous weapon, discharging of a firearm, pointing a firearm, assault by way of threats, possession of an unlicensed firearm, possession of a prohibited firearm and malicious damage to property.
TimesLIVE
MORE:
POLL | Did Mboro deserve to have his church torched?
WATCH | Four in court after pastor Mboro's invasion of Katlehong school
EDITORIAL | Panga-wielding pastor must face the music for threats of violence at school
‘Our prophet predicted this weeks ago’: inside chaos that led to Mboro’s church burning
Mboro’s grandchildren likely traumatised as he refuses to return them to their grandmother
Fifth person arrested after pastor Mboro's invasion of Katlehong school
Pastor Mboro's panga-wielding skirmish at Gauteng school: 4 arrested
WATCH | Pastor Mboro in scuffle at Katlehong school
WATCH | Pastor Mboro's church set alight after school skirmish
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
News and promos in your inboxsubscribe
Most read
Latest Videos