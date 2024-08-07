We live in constant fear: leader of Abahlali baseMjondolo as report calls for killings to end

The leaders of the Abahlali baseMjondolo (ABM) shack-dwellers movement have been living in constant fear though their only “crime” has been trying to create better living conditions for people.

This is according to the president of the movement, Sbu Zikode, who indicated during the release of a report into the threats to and killing of the organisation's members that the past few years “have been hell”.

“Over the past few years, it has been very difficult for us. I cannot explain the pain we have gone through; we have deep scars. Some of these scars are emotional, some spiritual and they are deep,” he said.

Zikode spoke about the group's fears during Wednesday's release of Amnesty International's report at Constitutional Hill.

The report, Our Lives Count for Nothing, which investigated threats, attacks and killings of members of the shack-dwellers movement in KZN, has found that authorities failed to protect its members. Since its inception in 2005, at least 25 members affiliated with the movement have lost their lives.

According to the report, the group has been threatened and attacked in KwaZulu-Natal’s eKhanana informal settlement, and authorities have not ensured justice has been done.

Amnesty examined a pattern of threats, attacks and killings. The report details the state’s failure to adequately respond to various forms of harassment, intimidation and violence, including almost complete impunity for perpetrators. The report indicated that about 24 out of the 25 killings were documented in the Socioeconomic Rights Institute of SA's (Seri's) report in 2022.

“According to ABM, some of these killings occurred during protests, police raids and evictions, while some were targeted killings,” read the report.

The international organisation, which campaigns for human rights, said it has not set out to investigate nor verify each of the killings, as the purpose of the report was to highlight the duty and failures of the state in protecting ABM human rights defenders (HRDs).

This was done to ensure justice for those killed and create a conducive and safe environment within which HRDs can do their work.

Zikode said their crime was to call for the immediate release of land to everyone, the provision of houses and decent basic services.

“We do not need water and electricity, but our lives need water and electricity. This is not what we are being killed for, we are being killed for organising the unorganised (especially shack-dwellers) and we have been killed for organising outside state control,” he said.

He added that members have been killed for exposing corrupt activities implicating “high-ranking politicians” and construction mafias.