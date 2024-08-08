Bushiri celebrates Mboro's downfall after school 'panga' chaos

Self-proclaimed prophet Shepherd Bushiri feels no pity for controversial pastor Paseka “Mboro” Motsoeneng as he remains behind bars after forcefully entering Matshidiso Primary School in Katlehong, threatening teachers with pangas.
Motsoeneng's Incredible Happenings Church was burnt to ashes on Tuesday after scores of children bunked school and community members went to the church to protest against Motsoeneng. The pastor had forcefully entered the school and threatened teachers while armed with a panga the day before over a custody battle involving his son's children.
Bushiri took to social media to express his satisfaction with Motsoeneng's troubles, which have landed him in jail.
“After fighting me in the name of fighting for South Africans, he is now fighting the same South Africans with guns and knives. You cannot fight an innocent man because you think he is a threat to your interests and have your things move well,” he said.
He claimed Motsoeneng was “instrumental” in his and his wife Mary's downfall. He said Motsoeneng “hunted [them], day and night” in South Africa after being charged with corruption in 2020.
“What a shame. Now, South Africans have seen the state of the so-called 'anti-Bushiri activist' with the most famous movement: 'Bushiri must go home'. I could not stay in that country with such people after me. Imagine what would happen if I were still there. Anyway, we wish him a quick mental recovery on this side of Malawi,” Bushiri said.
Bushiri used to lead the huge Enlightened Christian Gathering (ECG) in South Africa. However, the church suffered after the leader and his wife were arrested in October 2020 on charges of money laundering, fraud and theft.
The charges were linked to a multimillion-rand investment scheme led by Bushiri. The preacher, also a businessman, fled to Malawi after being released on bail.
The two pastors are no strangers to publicly crucifying one another. In 2020, when Bushiri was arrested, Motsoeneng led anti-Bushiri protests.
Motsoeneng said at the time, “I've been praying for justice. I was standing up against corruption, fraud and money laundering. The arrests could not have happened without a spiritual covering.
“It is not easy to deal with such a man — you need a spiritual covering to fight this. It needed God's divine intervention. South Africa has been captured, and I need people to understand this. It's a spiritual war. I still need your prayers; I still need your support.”
TimesLIVE
Bushiri celebrates Mboro's downfall after school 'panga' chaos
Rival took to social media to express his satisfaction with Motsoeneng's troubles
Image: Shepherd Bushiri
