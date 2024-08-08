South Africa

Failure of farm dam walls leaves trail of destruction north of Cape Town

Residents injured in the floodwater treated in hospital

08 August 2024 - 15:34 By Kim Swartz
Mopping up operations are under way as humanitarian relief is delivered to affected residents after the dam walls failure.
Image: Gift of the Givers/Facebook

Humanitarian aid is being distributed to residents after two farm dam walls collapsed in the early hours of Thursday, causing injuries and extensive damage to property near Malmesbury about 65km north of Cape Town.

Initial reports indicated a dam wall failed causing a sudden inflow to the dam below, causing its wall to also fail and resulting in significant flooding in parts of Riverlands and Dassenberg outside Malmesbury. A third dam upstream of the two failed ones was being inspected to assess its safety.

“Swartland fire and rescue and law enforcement services managed to save 15 people through their rapid response early this morning [Thursday]. Injured people have been assessed for near-drowning and transported to hospital for observation and treatment,” said local government, environmental affairs and development planning MEC Anton Bredell.

Initial reports indicated extensive damage to at least 50 households, property and infrastructure. Engineers are assessing the damage as humanitarian aid is distributed, he said.

The SA Weather Service issued a yellow level 2 warning for rain and potential localised flooding overnight on Thursday.

Gift of the Givers project manager Ali Sablay said a relief team was sent to help affected residents from a temporary base at Riverlands Primary School.

“We urge residents to stay safe and remain vigilant, remain calm and follow the instructions of emergency officials,” said Bredell.

Swartland municipality said healthcare services had been suspended at Riverlands Satellite Clinic and the supply of water had been interrupted to Chatsworth and Riverlands which would be supplied by water tankers for now.

