South Africa

French teenager missing after being swept into sea at Dias Beach

Rescuers searched until late on Wednesday night and resumed on Thursday

08 August 2024 - 17:34 By TimesLIVE
SANParks is liaising with the French consulate to co-ordinate matters with the family of the teenager who is presumed drowned after being swept into the sea at Dias Beach. Stock photo.
Image: 123RF/Paul Fleet

A 17-year-old French teenager is missing and presumed drowned at Dias Beach near Cape Point in the Table Mountain National Park.

The incident occurred on Wednesday when the boy was swept into the sea by a strong rip current.

“South African National Parks rangers immediately raised the alert to the National Sea Rescue Institute (NSRI) when they observed two swimmers in distress in the sea at Dias Beach,” SANParks said in a statement.

A search was immediately launched, involving the NSRI, the police dive unit, a Skymed helicopter, Cape Medical Response and several other parties. The search continued until late on Wednesday night and resumed on Thursday morning when it was called off because of strong winds and rough sea swells.

The search will continue on Friday, depending on sea and weather conditions.

SANParks said it was liaising with the French consulate to co-ordinate matters with the family of the missing young man.

