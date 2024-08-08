South Africa

Gauteng traffic cop accused of intimidating EMPD officers

08 August 2024 - 12:06
subscribe Just R20 for the first month. Support independent journalism by subscribing to our digital news package.
Subscribe now
Gauteng traffic police are investigating after a video emerged of an officer involved in an altercation with Ekurhuleni metro cops.
Gauteng traffic police are investigating after a video emerged of an officer involved in an altercation with Ekurhuleni metro cops.
Image: Supplied

Cases of intimidation, common assault, crimen injuria, defeating the ends of justice and interfering with police duties have been opened by the Ekurhuleni metro police department (EMPD) against a Gauteng traffic police (GTP) officer who allegedly intimidated its officials.

According to the City of Ekurhuleni, the incident happened in Dekema Road in Wadeville on Tuesday when an on-duty female EMPD officer stopped a car with foreign registration plates. 

When the officer discovered there was no proper documentation for the car, she informed the driver that it was being confiscated.

The driver called the “husband”, who arrived swiftly dressed in a Gauteng traffic department uniform — and that is when the alleged abuse of the EMPD officer started.

The video has gone viral on social media depicting the Gauteng provincial officer allegedly calling the female officer a clown and showing her the middle finger.

Community safety MMC Sizakele Masuku condemned the incident. 

“This is unacceptable behaviour and the law must take its course. What is sad is that these are colleagues who should be working together to protect our people,” she said.

Masuku called for a speedy investigation into the matter so that appropriate action can be taken against the alleged perpetrator.

“No-one is above the law in this country and such barbaric behaviour, especially by an officer of the law, is regrettable.”

LISTEN | Crime not out of control, says police minister Senzo Mchunu

The police minister says crime is not out of control, but it's not under control either — it's 'somewhere in between'
Politics
23 hours ago

GTP spokesperson Sello Maremane said law enforcement officers have the responsibility to prioritise the safety of all road users and conduct themselves in a professional manner while in uniform. 

“We strongly condemn the use of non-verbal violent language in the video which displays disrespect and infringes on one’s right to integrity,” he said.

Maremane said the department is aware of the charges laid against the traffic officer by the EMPD and has investigating the matter so that appropriate action is taken to ensure the integrity and professionalism of law enforcement officials.

The department is committed to upholding the highest standards of conduct among its officers and will take all the necessary steps to address any misconduct, he said. 

Meanwhile, old videos allegedly showing the same officer involved in altercations with civilians have also surfaced.

TimesLIVE

READ MORE:

Suspect killed in shootout with KZN cops, police officer injured

A suspect was killed during a shootout with police in Msinga, KwaZulu-Natal, and a police officer was injured in the same shootout
News
1 day ago

Police and security allegedly involved in Alex EFF councillor Mphahlele’s death ‘must be suspended’

The party believes the presence of security companies poses the risk of contaminating the crime scene in which they are allegedly implicated.
Politics
1 day ago

Eight CIT suspects fatally shot in showdown with police in Khayelitsha

A cash-in-transit robbery was foiled when police intercepted a gang on Monday evening, pouncing on them in Town Two, Khayelitsha.
News
2 days ago

The stigma of counselling often leads cops to ignore signs of mental health issues

The police service has introduced Employee Health and Wellness  programmes aimed at improving the mental wellbeing of staff
News
2 days ago
subscribe Just R20 for the first month. Support independent journalism by subscribing to our digital news package.
Subscribe now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

  1. Bushiri celebrates Mboro's downfall after school 'panga' chaos South Africa
  2. 'Opening yourself to scrutiny': McKenzie after 'Nigerian' Miss SA remarks South Africa
  3. WATCH | Pastor Mboro, co-accused remanded over school violence saga South Africa
  4. ID fraud 'may have existed' when Adetshina was registered: home affairs South Africa
  5. ID set to reinstate R280m Estina case which was struck off the roll South Africa

Latest Videos

Firefighters extinguishing the remaining flames at controversial pastor Mboro ...
Pastor Mboro's church set alight