The Johannesburg specialised commercial crimes court on Thursday sentenced a Congolese man to 12 years and three months' imprisonment for fraud, theft and contravention of the Immigration Act.
Tiny Mtumba's sentence follows an investigation by the police which revealed his involvement in a criminal syndicate using fraudulent passports to open bank accounts and redeem investments from foreign banks.
“The syndicate targeted South African residents and foreigners with investments abroad, impersonating victims and transferring funds into accounts opened in their names using fake passports,” National Prosecuting Authority spokesperson Phindi Mjonondwane said.
The 36-year-old man was arrested after a suspicious transaction of more than R1.5m was flagged by Absa's exchange control monitoring and reporting department.
A further probe revealed discrepancies in his identity and a fake passport.
“State advocate Rhyme Nchabeleng argued the accused, found guilty of fraud and theft totalling R1.5m, was part of a syndicate that targeted foreign bank accounts and abused South Africa's hospitality as an asylum seeker.”
Mjonondwane said the court's sentence reflected the severity of Mtumba's crimes and served as a warning to those engaging in similar criminal activities.
“The investigation highlights the ongoing efforts of law enforcement agencies to combat financial crimes and protect the integrity of South Africa's banking system.”
TimesLIVE
Lengthy jail term for Congolese asylum seeker found guilty of fraud, theft
Image: 123RF
TimesLIVE
