South Africa

Police bust Durban syndicate who 'kidnap women, raid bank accounts'

08 August 2024 - 16:04 By TIMESLIVE
subscribe Just R20 for the first month. Support independent journalism by subscribing to our digital news package.
Subscribe now
Metro police arrested a syndicated of alleged scammers who preyed on women at shopping malls
Metro police arrested a syndicated of alleged scammers who preyed on women at shopping malls
Image: eThekwini municipality

Durban metro police have bust a syndicate of scammers who allegedly preyed on at least 30 women at shopping centres before kidnapping, assaulting and raiding their bank accounts.

eThekwini municipality said police arrested three men and woman at a mall in Montclair on Wednesday.

The woman would identify an elderly woman victim and point out money that had fallen on the ground. She would persuade the victim to pick it up. Once the victim had done so, she would be approached by an individual impersonating a police officer who would escort her to a vehicle. There the victim would be assaulted and robbed of her belongings and her bank account cleared out.

The municipality said the syndicate is believed to be connected to more than 30 other cases in KwaZulu-Natal, including kidnapping, fraud and armed robbery.

The four suspects were arrested for armed robbery. Police also seized a Suzuki vehicle used in the commission of the crimes, six cellphones and R2,310 in cash. 

Police are investigating other possible cases.

In November, Zain Soosiwala of anti-crime organisation eThekwini Secure said about 79 cases of women targeted by robbers demanding their internet banking passwords and bank card PINs had been reported to them in Durban.

“These cases tend to be overlooked. We met community policing forums and agreed to share such information with the public,” he said.

“We have also taken the initiative to speak to shopping centre managers where such incidents have been reported [to have taken place], to alert their security. Security companies have also been brought on board to respond quickly. It's sad that our elders are being subjected to such brutal criminal activity.”

TimesLIVE

READ MORE:

Lengthy jail term for Congolese asylum seeker found guilty of fraud, theft

Tiny Mtumba's sentence follows an investigation by the police which revealed his involvement in a criminal syndicate.
News
1 hour ago

Former Hawks captain’s fall from grace after cracking baby killer case

Esmeralda Bailey was sentenced to an effective 11 years behind bars on Tuesday.
News
1 day ago

Life jail term for woman who helped murder Soweto mom, kidnap her baby

She was murdered by her husband's cousin and the cousin's girlfriend.
News
1 day ago

LISTEN | Crime not out of control, says police minister Senzo Mchunu

The police minister says crime is not out of control, but it's not under control either — it's 'somewhere in between'
Politics
1 day ago

Employee’s R768,000 capture of home affairs earns her 12 years in prison

The magistrate found the employee may not have been a leader of a syndicate involved in passport fraud, but she was 'no minion' in the process
News
6 days ago
subscribe Just R20 for the first month. Support independent journalism by subscribing to our digital news package.
Subscribe now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

  1. Bushiri celebrates Mboro's downfall after school 'panga' chaos South Africa
  2. 'Opening yourself to scrutiny': McKenzie after 'Nigerian' Miss SA remarks South Africa
  3. WATCH | Pastor Mboro, co-accused remanded over school violence saga South Africa
  4. ID fraud 'may have existed' when Adetshina was registered: home affairs South Africa
  5. ID set to reinstate R280m Estina case which was struck off the roll South Africa

Latest Videos

Firefighters extinguishing the remaining flames at controversial pastor Mboro ...
Pastor Mboro's church set alight