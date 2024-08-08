The Railway Safety Regulator (RSR) has released preliminary findings of its investigation into a collision between a train and a bakkie stalled on a railway crossing that claimed four lives in the Northern Cape at the weekend.
The crossing between Groenwater and Transtsabane in Postmasburg consists of a dirt road within the boundaries of a farm with warning signage and lockable gates on either side of the crossing.
“It was reported that at the time of the accident, the bakkie was being pushed from the gate towards the level crossing by some of the passengers. It was also reported that upon hearing the train's siren, the passengers who were pushing the bakkie fled,” the RSR said on Thursday.
“The driver of the bakkie exited the vehicle and attempted to push it backward away from the level crossing but was unable to move it in time. Subsequently, the train collided with the front of the bakkie.”
The investigation revealed that motorists' visibility at the crossing was hindered by trees both within and outside the rail reserve. “Clear visibility of approaching trains is only assured when vehicles are stationary behind the stop sign located inside the rail reserve.”
The train's speed at the time of impact will be determined using data from the on-board logger and corroborated with video footage. There was no significant damage to railway infrastructure aside from minor damage to the level crossing blocks.
RSR acting CEO Mmuso Selaledi said, “We are committed to collaborating with all stakeholders to enhance the safety of this level crossing. Our standards are designed not only to guide, but also to clarify the roles each party plays in maintaining the security of level crossings. I want to reiterate our heartfelt condolences to the families who have suffered unimaginable losses, and we extend our wishes for a swift recovery to those injured.”
TimesLIVE
Visibility obscured by trees at rail crossing where train hit bakkie
Four people were killed after the bakkie stalled on the tracks
Image: Railway safety Regulator
The Railway Safety Regulator (RSR) has released preliminary findings of its investigation into a collision between a train and a bakkie stalled on a railway crossing that claimed four lives in the Northern Cape at the weekend.
The crossing between Groenwater and Transtsabane in Postmasburg consists of a dirt road within the boundaries of a farm with warning signage and lockable gates on either side of the crossing.
“It was reported that at the time of the accident, the bakkie was being pushed from the gate towards the level crossing by some of the passengers. It was also reported that upon hearing the train's siren, the passengers who were pushing the bakkie fled,” the RSR said on Thursday.
“The driver of the bakkie exited the vehicle and attempted to push it backward away from the level crossing but was unable to move it in time. Subsequently, the train collided with the front of the bakkie.”
The investigation revealed that motorists' visibility at the crossing was hindered by trees both within and outside the rail reserve. “Clear visibility of approaching trains is only assured when vehicles are stationary behind the stop sign located inside the rail reserve.”
The train's speed at the time of impact will be determined using data from the on-board logger and corroborated with video footage. There was no significant damage to railway infrastructure aside from minor damage to the level crossing blocks.
RSR acting CEO Mmuso Selaledi said, “We are committed to collaborating with all stakeholders to enhance the safety of this level crossing. Our standards are designed not only to guide, but also to clarify the roles each party plays in maintaining the security of level crossings. I want to reiterate our heartfelt condolences to the families who have suffered unimaginable losses, and we extend our wishes for a swift recovery to those injured.”
TimesLIVE
READ MORE:
Signage was up to scratch: rail regulator on train, scholar transport crash
Sixth pupil dies after deadly Mpumalanga crash
EDITORIAL | Too much cargo on our roads makes them crowded and dangerous
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
News and promos in your inboxsubscribe
Most read
Latest Videos