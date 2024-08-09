South Africa

Hawks seize rifles, pistols at 'firearms training facility' on farm in Limpopo

09 August 2024 - 10:01
subscribe Just R20 for the first month. Support independent journalism by subscribing to our digital news package.
Subscribe now
Hawks confiscated firearms and ammunition at a farm believed to be a training camp.
Hawks confiscated firearms and ammunition at a farm believed to be a training camp.
Image: Supplied

Licensed rifles, pistols and ammunition have been seized by the Hawks at an alleged firearm training facility on a farm in Modimolle, Limpopo. 

Officers in collaboration with public order policing and a tactical response team pounced on the farm after receiving a tip-off about a suspicious training camp. 

“A sting operation was conducted. During the operation, the team seized licensed rifles, pistols, and ammunition believed to be used during training.

“The purpose of the training is not yet clear, but military-related training cannot be ruled out,” said provincial Hawks spokesperson W/O Lethunya Mmuroa.    

He said police were investigating how the firearms and ammunition ended up on the farm. There were no arrests.

Police arrested 95 Libyans recently at what appeared to be a military training camp in White River, Mpumalanga.

TimesLIVE

READ MORE:

Camp where 95 Libyans were arrested was military, not what company was accredited for: security regulator

The Private Security Industry Regulatory Authority is considering charges and formal prosecution.
News
2 days ago

Owner of facility that trained Libyans says everything was above board

The man who runs a military camp that was training 95 Libyans is perplexed as to why police raided his premises and shut down part of his operations, ...
News
5 days ago

EDITORIAL | Military training camp brings SA’s intelligence capabilities into question again

Why did Libyans from North Africa opt to traverse the entire continent to the southernmost country of Africa for the operation which was uncovered on ...
Opinion & Analysis
1 week ago

Training camp 'fundamentally military', says police minister

Police minister Senzo Mchunu says the Mpumalanga camp at which 95 Libyans were arrested on Friday “appears to be basically and fundamentally ...
News
1 week ago
subscribe Just R20 for the first month. Support independent journalism by subscribing to our digital news package.
Subscribe now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

  1. Chidimma Adetshina retains SA ID until and if fraud is proven followed by ... South Africa
  2. Ace Magashule's former PA back in SA after extradition South Africa
  3. Failure of farm dam walls leaves trail of destruction north of Cape Town South Africa
  4. Bushiri celebrates Mboro's downfall after school 'panga' chaos South Africa
  5. ID refers Matshela Koko magistrate for investigation over possible conflict South Africa

Latest Videos

Firefighters extinguishing the remaining flames at controversial pastor Mboro ...
Pastor Mboro's church set alight