Former Miss SA contestant Chidimma Adetshina has received an invitation to participate in the Miss Universe Nigeria pageant after she pulled out of the local contest after an uproar over her citizenship status. However, some have criticised the invitation, stating it is unfair to those who have earned a place in the pageant.
Adetshina, 23, announced on Thursday that she was pulling out of the Miss SA contest after it was found that her mother of Mozambican descent possibly committed identity fraud in 2001 to get citizenship, the same year the former beauty pageant contestant was born.
Home affairs launched a probe into her citizenship status after many South Africans questioned her identity, arguing she was ineligible to compete for the title despite being born in South Africa because her father was Nigerian and her mother of Mozambican descent.
However, she was granted another opportunity to take part in a different pageant, this time the Miss Universe Nigeria, the organisers of which said in a statement they understood the challenges she faced which led to her decision to withdraw from the contest.
“As a Nigerian by heritage, we would like to formally invite you to participate in the Miss Universe Nigerian 2024 pageant. This is an opportunity to represent your father’s native land on an international stage, and we believe you would be an outstanding contender.
“We encourage you to consider this opportunity and take part in a competition that celebrates the strength, intelligence and diversity of Nigerian women. Should you wish to participate, all you need to do is respond to this invitation and we will be delighted to guide you through the next steps,” said its national director Guy Murray-Bruce.
Chidimma Adetshina gets invite to Miss Universe Nigeria — but some find it unfair to those who earned it
Adetshina pulled out of the Miss SA contest on Thursday due to backlash and questions about her SA citizenship.
Image: Facebook
However, some found this unfair to other contestants who had to go through the process of reaching the finals while others were sidelined, urging that she enter next year’s pageant instead.
Others questioned whether she had the proper documentation to represent Nigeria since she was born in South Africa and had South African citizenship.
Meanwhile, the Puebla International Literature Festival 2024 has booted out South Africa from its designated 'Country-in-Focus' position at this year's festival in Mexico due to the backlash over Adetshina's Miss SA contestation.
Festival director Ikenna Okeh said the “distressing events” in South Africa including the state probing her citizenship had led to “mob rule” and victimisation of Adetshina, her family, and immigrants in South Africa, undermining the principles of justice and human dignity which “literature seeks to uphold”.
“The Puebla International Literature Festival aims to position itself as a beacon for the celebration of diverse voices, cultures and ideas. We believe that literature has the power to challenge the status quo, to speak to authority and to give a voice to the voiceless. However, we cannot, in good conscience, honour a country as a focal point of our celebration when it is currently embroiled in such profound injustices as has been currently gathering momentum following the Miss SA beauty pageantry,” Okeh said.
Okeh said the decision was not to reject the literary history of South African writers, artists and poets but took the decision as a statement since it contradicted the values the festival stood for.
“We stand in solidarity with those who are fighting for justice, both within South Africa and across the globe. We will continue to support and provide platforms for South African writers and thinkers who are working towards positive change. However, we believe it is crucial to send a clear message that cultural recognition cannot be divorced from ethical responsibility.”
TimesLIVE
