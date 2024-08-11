South Africa

Search for French teen rugby player swept out to sea off Cape coast temporarily called off

11 August 2024 - 14:58
The search for missing French teen Medhi Narjissi has temporarily been called off due to rough sea conditions. Stock photo.
Image: 123RF/Paul Fleet

The search for a French teen rugby player swept out to sea off the Western Cape coast has been temporarily called off, police said on Sunday.

Medhi Narjissi, 17, went missing on Wednesday after he was swept out to sea by a strong rip current at Dias Beach near Cape Point in the Table Mountain National Park.

A search ensued but was called off a day later due to “strong winds and rough sea swells”, SANParks said at the time.

The search was resumed but Western Cape spokesperson Capt FC van Wyk confirmed on Sunday it had been temporarily called off again “due to very bad sea conditions”.

“The search will continue when conditions improve. Neighbouring police stations have also been alerted to be on the lookout at their beaches.

“Investigations [and a] search continue along coastal lines,” he said.

Narjissi was in the country as part of the French under-18 team, which “had been travelling since July 31 to play in the International Series,” the French Rugby Federation said.

“According to the initial information gathered, the team was taking part in a recovery session in a cold bath by the sea at Dias Beach, in the presence of members of the staff, at a place where the players could stand.

“As the group was getting out of the water, Narjissi was swept away by a wave and then strong currents out to sea. As soon as the alert was given of his disappearance, the local authorities mobilised significant resources to find the young player.”

The Stade Toulousain player's family has arrived in the country after the news of his disappearance.

TimesLIVE

