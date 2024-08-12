The aircraft is also fitted with infrared cameras allowing it to register body heat in cold weather, heat from a recently fired firearm or the wheels of a speeding vehicle.
Cape Town concerned about increase in drunk-driving cases
The City of Cape Town is concerned about a sharp increase in the number of motorists driving under the influence of alcohol.
Safety and security MMC JP Smith said on Monday the city’s traffic officers, law enforcement and metro police arrested 60 drunk drivers over the past week.
“We’re not halfway through the month and our drunk driving arrests is showing a disturbing increase. These figures are usually indicative of the end of the month or a payday weekend when drivers are less cautious than they should be,” said Smith.
“The long weekend probably played a role, though it is poor form, considering the conditions on the roads this past weekend.
“Traffic is doing more proactive and targeted operations. Let this be a warning to people who routinely break the law. We are working smarter and integrating technology into our traffic operations, such as the Eye in the Sky, to ensure our roads are safer for all users. The city has free programmes at clinics for those who want to kick the habit of alcohol abuse.”
The Eye in the Sky is the information, surveillance and reconnaissance (ISR) technology in a two-seater fixed wing aircraft fitted with state of the art cameras, which is deployed to provide officers with situational awareness and aerial imagery when conducting enforcement operations.
The aircraft is also fitted with infrared cameras allowing it to register body heat in cold weather, heat from a recently fired firearm or the wheels of a speeding vehicle.
“Drunk driving destroys lives, apart from the astronomical economic losses in injuries and fatalities. If you cannot make the responsible choice to drive sober, then choose to get help,” said Smith.
Traffic officers arrested 55 people, “of which 40 were for driving under the influence, five for reckless driving and 10 for various other transgressions.
“Officers also recorded 12,814 speeding offences, issued 22,391 fines for various traffic violations, executed 2,041 warrants and impounded 163 public transport vehicles.
“Law enforcement made 262 arrests including one by officers who were on patrol and found a 24-year-old man in a freshly dug trench along the Stellenbosch Arterial road, which is a known hotspot for cable theft. The suspect was taken to Belhar police station with two 10m copper cables, two spades and a hacksaw, which were also in the trench.”
Metro police officers arrested 82 suspects and issued 2,477 traffic and bylaw fines.
“The public emergency communication centre recorded 1,343 incidents this weekend, with most indicators showing a decrease. They logged 72 cases of assault, 54 domestic violence calls and 47 motor vehicle and pedestrian accidents,” Smith said.
