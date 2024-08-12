South Africa

City of Cape Town reports drop in women’s use of family planning services

12 August 2024 - 13:26 By Thompo Mmbi
The number of women in Cape Town accessing family planning methods during the 2023/2024 financial year decreased. Stock photo.
Cape Town saw a decrease in the number of women accessing family planning methods during the 2023/2024 financial year.

The number of women who used the City of Cape Town’s health facilities for family planning decreased by 13,465 from 343,440 the previous year to 329,975.

In a statement on Saturday, the city described the women’s health indicators as “a mixed bag”.

According to the city, the services offered by its health department which are most accessed by women are family planning, with cervical smears and basic antenatal care (Banc) second and third.

“City clinics offer a range of services specific to women’s health. Key indicators for the past financial year show fewer women accessed family planning services and Banc, though the number of women who have signed up for cervical smears showed a marginal increase,” the statement reads.

The number of women enrolling for Banc decreased from 21,034 to 20,702, while new cases of sexually transmitted infections declined from 22,988 to 20,443. Cervical smears increased from 28,621 to 29,057.

Councillor Patricia van der Ross, mayoral committee member for community services and health, encouraged women to use the city’s health services.

“Without knowing the reasons behind the decline, it is difficult to gauge how concerned we need to be,” said Van der Ross.

“I am, however enthused by the number of women having cervical smears, but there is room for improvement. Some health services and concerns are far more visible and talked about than others, but city health has a wide range of services specifically for women and I want to encourage them to exploit everything available to them.

“Women often put themselves and their needs last, behind those of their families. I want to remind them that taking care of their health is the best thing they can do for themselves and their loved ones.”

Van der Ross said there “is also more to a family planning visit, as it can include being screened for breast cancer.

“Pregnant women can book visits for Banc as soon as they know they are expecting. Banc is an integral part of primary healthcare and includes identifying potential risk factors and complications, the appropriate management of these, as well as general health and wellness education.”

TimesLIVE

