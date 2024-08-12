July saw record rainfall in the Western Cape

The Western Cape received a record rainfall in July, the SA Weather Service (SAWS) says.
An analysis of rainfall data from weather service stations reveals that the Cape Town City (Oranjezicht) station recorded 317.6mm of rain in July, far exceeding the long-term average of 128mm for the month.
According to SAWS, this total not only exceeded the historical average but was also the highest monthly rainfall recorded for July since comprehensive records began in 1960.
“In contrast, the previous year saw only 81.8mm of rain in July, highlighting the major difference in rainfall between these two years. Additionally, the Cape Town International Airport station recorded the highest monthly rainfall total since the station’s inception in July 1956, exceeding three times the average for July. This remarkable record underscores the intensity and impact of the multiple cold fronts experienced throughout the month,” it said.
SAWS said a further examination of rainfall stations managed by the Cape Town weather office indicated that most recorded well above average rainfall during July, with some stations breaking long-standing records.
“For example, the station in Newlands at the Kirstenbosch National Botanical Gardens received over 500mm of rain for July, making it the wettest month on record for this station since 1999. The stations in Franschhoek, Kenilworth and Villiersdorp, with records dating back to the late 2000s, also reported significant rainfall for the month. These three stations set new records since their inception, even surpassing the total monthly rainfall recorded during the September storm of 2023. Additionally, the Cape Winelands stations, including Paarl, Worcester and Jonkershoek, have experienced substantial rainfall this winter season, with long-term monthly records being broken in these areas last month,” it said.
The weather service said the recent uptick in rainfall was a reminder of the vital role SAWS plays in preparing communities for varying weather conditions.
“The fluctuations in weather patterns do not only keep us on our toes but also highlight the importance of preparedness and resilience. Widespread damage was reported from the start of July well into the month, including strong winds that blew off roofing and minor disruptive hail reported on July 7 in Stellenbosch’s Helshoogte Pass. As usual, thick blankets of snow covered the mountainous areas of the Western Cape, bringing shivering temperatures during this period.”
July saw record rainfall in the Western Cape
Image: Supplied/Ruby Walne
