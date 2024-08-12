South African National Parks has taken action against a driver who bumped a lioness in the Kruger Park on Friday.
Confirming the incident, SANParks said it received information on the car registration and the individual has been served with a fine.
“The individual through the car registration information will be issued with a maximum fine of R1.500.”
SANParks said the lion is fine.
“He bumped it slightly and this visitor broke the rules of the park as far as the protocols of animal sighting are concerned.”
According to reports, the incident happened on the H1-4 between Satara and Olifants Camp.
In a video doing the rounds on social media, cars can be seen waiting for some lions to move off the road but the alleged impatient driver in a Toyota Land Cruiser bumps one of the lions in what appears to be an attempt to force it off the road.
SANParks rules state that injuring animals is strictly prohibited.
SANParks fines driver who bumped a lioness in Kruger Park
Image: Daniel Born
