South Africa

School pupils, teachers and parents robbed at gunpoint in Gqeberha

12 August 2024 - 13:36
Bulelani Nonyukela Audio producer
Shots were fired into the ceiling while school pupils in Motherwell in Gqeberha gathered to be awarded prizes for their academic achievements last Friday. Stock photo.
Image: 123RF/ POP NUKOONRAT

Four armed men robbed school pupils, parents and teachers of their belongings during an award ceremony in Motherwell, Gqeberha.

Pupils from surrounding schools in Motherwell gathered in a church in Mhlanga Street, NU12 on Friday, to receive their academic prizes.

The suspects fired shots into the ceiling.

Speaking to TimesLIVE, one parent said the men put on surgical masks and ordered the victims to lie on the ground while they took their items before they fled the scene.

Police spokesperson Capt Andre Beetge said: "They took 30 cellphones and left with two vehicles they took from their owners. The two vehicles were left further down the street by the suspects, who also took a laptop, cellphone, and audiovisual equipment out of [one of the vehicles]. No one were injured during the incident."

A business robbery case was opened at Motherwell police station. Beetge said no arrests have been made and police are investigating.

New contractor poised to take on rebuild of overdue Gauteng asbestos school

Spotlight on yet another Gauteng school construction marred by several delays
12 hours ago

Similarly, a week ago worshippers in New Brighton, Gqeberha, were robbed of their belongings and an undisclosed amount of money.

A month ago, an armed robbery took place at DStv's premises in Newtown Park in Gqeberha. The four suspects took cellphones.

New police minister Senzo Mchunu visited Nelson Mandela Bay last month amid concerning crime surge in the metro. He told residents the ministry and President Cyril Ramaphosa were discussing deploying SA National Defence Force and declaring crime in the city a national disaster.

