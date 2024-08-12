South Africa

Two cops arrested for alleged kidnapping and extortion

12 August 2024 - 20:48
Two police officers arrested by the Independent Police Investigative Directorate (IPID) for allegations of kidnapping and extortion to Wednesday for a formal bail application. File photo
Image: GARETH WILSON

The Springs magistrate's court has postponed the case against two police officers arrested by the Independent Police Investigative Directorate (Ipid) for allegations of kidnapping and extortion to Wednesday for a formal bail application.

Constables Thabiso Pule Molefe and Paseka Matena made their first appearance on Monday after their arrest last Thursday.

According to Ipid spokesperson Phaladi Shuping, the two police officers, aged 31 and 33, allegedly instructed a man in Springs, Pita Muthisse, to get into their vehicle and drove off with him after accusing him of being involved in illegal mining.

Shuping said the police officers allegedly handed the man to Basotho nationals who demanded R2m for his safe return. They later lowered the ransom to R150,000 and then R20,000. 

“The incident was reported to Ipid, and the two police officers stationed at Midrand Highway Patrol were arrested,” Shuping said.

TimesLIVE

