Courtesy of SABC News
Moroadi Cholota, the former personal assistant of former Free State premier Ace Magashule, is making her first appearance in the Bloemfontein magistrate's court on Monday.
TimesLIVE
Would you like to comment on this article? Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
News and promos in your inbox
WATCH | Ace Magashule’s former PA Moroadi Cholota appears in court
Courtesy of SABC News
Moroadi Cholota, the former personal assistant of former Free State premier Ace Magashule, is making her first appearance in the Bloemfontein magistrate's court on Monday.
TimesLIVE
READ MORE:
Ace Magashule's former PA back in SA after extradition
Magashule's former PA Moroadi Cholota to fight extradition from US
LISTEN | What Ace Magashule’s PA told the Hawks
Ace Magashule's former PA breaks her silence about her interrogation by the FBI and Hawks
NPA insists Magashule's former PA will testify and has co-operated with the state
Ace Magashule's name looms large as state capture inquiry hears evidence on FS housing tenders
What Ace Magashule's former PA told his prosecutors
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
News and promos in your inboxsubscribe
Most read
Latest Videos