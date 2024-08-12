Courtesy of SABC News
The trial of five men accused of murdering soccer star Senzo Meyiwa continues in the Pretoria high court on Monday.
TimesLIVE
Would you like to comment on this article? Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
News and promos in your inbox
WATCH | Senzo Meyiwa murder trial
Courtesy of SABC News
The trial of five men accused of murdering soccer star Senzo Meyiwa continues in the Pretoria high court on Monday.
TimesLIVE
READ MORE:
Defence in Meyiwa trial opposes state's bid to recall data analyst
Evidence casts doubt on Kelly, Senzo accused link
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
News and promos in your inboxsubscribe
Most read
Latest Videos