South Africa

Western Cape women slug it out on the chessboard

12 August 2024 - 15:54 By Thompho Mmbi
Officials from the Western Cape government with some of the winners.
Image: Supplied

Several Western Cape women spent the long weekend engaged in strategic battles on the chessboard.

Provincial MEC for cultural affairs and sport Ricardo Mackenzie witnessed the display of skill and tactical prowess during the final day of the sixth annual Women’s Month Chess Tournament at Club Mykonos in Langebaan, on Sunday.

The tournament was hosted by the West Coast Chess Union in partnership with Chess Western Cape and the Western Cape government.

The four-day programme included elite (females only), advanced, intermediate, and junior categories. The tournament aims to promote and celebrate women's and girls’ participation and achievements in chess.

“We have so much to be hopeful about. I am thrilled to see how this tournament opens doors to opportunities for girls and women across our province. Chess is a tool for personal growth, education, and empowerment,” said Mackenzie.

“It teaches valuable life skills like critical thinking, problem-solving and the ability to anticipate the consequences of one’s actions.

Two eight-year-olds set records beating chess grandmasters

An eight-year-old became the youngest player to defeat a grandmaster in classical chess on Sunday when Ashwath Kaushik beat Poland's Jacek Stopa at ...
News
5 months ago

“For young girls especially, chess builds self-confidence and resilience for navigating life’s challenges.

“We will continue to support these organisations helping to achieve greater equality and inclusion in sport. I commend all the local chess clubs and passionate volunteers who work tirelessly to bring the game of chess to our communities. Your dedication is inspiring a new generation of thinkers, leaders and innovators.

“And very importantly, I encourage more businesses to invest in the development of chess as a sport that can empower young people.”

Natasha Opperman, the president of West Coast Chess Union, said: “This tournament has grown significantly over the years, both in attendance and reputation. There is immense potential and talent in the Western Cape's female chess community.

“We believe that with adequate support, we will be able to facilitate even greater participation from aspiring female chess players in years to come.”

READ MORE:

McKenzie touched by Olympic silver medallist Jo-Ane van Dyk’s ‘lack of support’

Olympic silver medallist Jo-Ane van Dyk had to rely on herself and her parents for financial support to achieve her dreams, not official government ...
Sport
3 hours ago

City of Cape Town reports drop in women’s use of family planning services

The number of women who used the City of Cape Town’s health facilities for family planning decreased by 13,465 in the 2023/24 financial year.
News
3 hours ago

Ramaphosa calls for creation of jobs, economic opportunities for women as survey highlights prevalence of GBV

President Cyril Ramaphosa delivered his Women's Day address at the Dennis Nel Stadium in the Northern Cape on Friday.
Politics
3 days ago

‘Chess-shamed’: Russian chess grandmaster Kasparov pokes fun at Ace Magashule’s viral chess move

In a picture shared online, Ace Magashule can be seen trying to move a pawn that has no legal opening.
News
3 years ago
