South Africa

Four cops, two others in court for alleged corruption

13 August 2024 - 11:56
Modiegi Mashamaite Multimedia reporter
Four police officers and two civillians have been arrested for corruption.
Image: Supplied

Four police officers attached to crime intelligence and two civilians arrested by the Hawks' serious corruption unit have been released on bail after allegedly robbing a man of R180,000.

The arrests follow an investigation by the Hawks. They have been charged with serious crimes including corruption, extortion, kidnapping and assault.

According to Gauteng Hawks spokesperson Capt Lloyd Ramovha, the case came to light after a report was filed at the Honeydew police station in February. The incident reportedly occurred on January 30.

“[The] victim was approached by the police officers dressed in civilian clothes. They drove with him and parked outside Fairlands police station and informed him they were investigating a case of fraud against him,” said Ramovha.

“They took him to his house in Fourways, assaulted him and took his phones, transferring R180,000 from his bank account into one of theirs. They then threatened him before dropping him off in Roodepoort.”

Constables Macdonald Musundwa Nethavhani, 31, Ayanda Meya, 29, Fhumulani Netsianda, 31, and Wisani Ngobeni, 31, and civilians Ramiel Singh, 37, and Mphoto Cyril Sehoene, 28, appeared in the Randburg magistrate's court on Monday. They were granted bail of R3,000 each and the case was postponed to September 30 for further investigation.

Two cops arrested for alleged kidnapping and extortion

Constables Thabiso Pule Molefe and Paseka Matena made their first appearance on Monday after their arrest last Thursday.
News
15 hours ago

Gauteng Hawks head Maj-Gen Ebrahim Kadwa commended the investigation team.

“Police officers are supposed to uphold the law and protect the public. We will spare no resources to ensure those who involve themselves in criminal activities face the full might of the law. Let this serve as a warning to those who think they can abuse the resources of the state for nefarious purposes,” he said.

Police minister Senzo Mchunu noted with concern and disappointment the issue of corruption involving members of the SAPS. He said a recent case involving police officers from the crime intelligence unit, with an employee of First National Bank and another civilian, has cast a  shadow over the integrity of law enforcement agencies.

In another case, Mchunu commended the Independent Police Investigative Directorate for the arrest of two police officers on charges of kidnapping and extortion. 

Corruption in our police force will not be tolerated. The actions of these individuals are a betrayal of the public's trust and a violation of the principles the SAPS stands for — honour, integrity and service,” he said.

“The worst  is these are members of the crime intelligence unit. We condemn their criminal activity. Such conduct is not only criminal but dishonourable.”

Mchunu said they would not allow  further erosion of confidence the public has in law enforcement agencies.

“As a matter of urgency, internal disciplinary processes will be instituted against the police officers. As the minister of police, I assure the public we will root out corruption wherever it may exist in our ranks.

TimesLIVE

