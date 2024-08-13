South Africa

Inquest opened into death of Greenside High School head boy as body is retrieved from Vaal Dam

13 August 2024 - 19:56
subscribe Just R20 for the first month. Support independent journalism by subscribing to our digital news package.
Subscribe now
Reza Saloojee's body has been recovered from the Vaal Dam.
Reza Saloojee's body has been recovered from the Vaal Dam.
Image: Supplied

Police have confirmed that after a three-day search, the body of 18-year-old Greenside High School head boy Reza Saloojee, who disappeared at the Vaal Dam on Sunday, was retrieved by divers.

Gauteng police spokesperson Col Noxolo Kweza said Vaal Marina police have since opened an inquest docket. 

She said Saloojee’ family was at the scene when the team of SAPS divers found the body at about 4pm on Tuesday. “The search team consisted of water police and diving services from Ekurhuleni, Johannesburg, Tshwane and Sedibeng. Ekurhuleni and Sedibeng K9 units were also assisting with the search,” Kweza said.

The head boy drowned at about 2.30pm on Sunday during an outing with his family. In an interview with TimesLIVE, his father Bilal Saloojee said the incident happened while they were fishing. 

Kweza said the divers started at 8am daily and finished at about 6pm. “The team was under the leadership of WO CR Swanepoel from Ekurhuleni divers. The team was also assisted by the local police, who were a pillar of support throughout the search.” 

The deputy provincial commissioner for policing in Gauteng, Maj-Gen Fred Kekana said this showed the commitment of their divers, as they spent long hours looking for the boy. He said the members had just returned from a week-long refresher course in Durban, and they did not hesitate to jump in and help when assistance was needed. 

“This is commendable, and we are appealing to communities to work closely with them,” said Kekana.

TimesLIVE

Dad recounts how Greenside High head boy disappeared while swimming in Vaal Dam as family watched

The search for Reza Saloojee entered its third day on Tuesday
News
10 hours ago

Greenside High head boy's body found in Vaal Dam

The body of 18-year-old Greenside High School head boy Reza Saloojee, who disappeared at the Vaal Dam on Sunday, has been found.
News
8 hours ago

Search for missing Greenside High head boy set to resume at Vaal dam

Police divers have been searching for the 18-year-old since Sunday afternoon.
News
18 hours ago
subscribe Just R20 for the first month. Support independent journalism by subscribing to our digital news package.
Subscribe now

Most read

  1. Mayibuye Mandela wants R23m payout for victim whose identity was 'stolen' by ... South Africa
  2. Search for missing Greenside High head boy set to resume at Vaal dam South Africa
  3. SANParks fines driver who bumped a lioness in Kruger Park South Africa
  4. POLL | Are you proud of Mia le Roux being crowned Miss SA? South Africa
  5. Three siblings die at school while grade 8 pupil dies after 'ingesting rat ... South Africa

Latest Videos

Connie Chiume
Miss SA red carpet