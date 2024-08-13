Inquest opened into death of Greenside High School head boy as body is retrieved from Vaal Dam

Police have confirmed that after a three-day search, the body of 18-year-old Greenside High School head boy Reza Saloojee, who disappeared at the Vaal Dam on Sunday, was retrieved by divers.

Gauteng police spokesperson Col Noxolo Kweza said Vaal Marina police have since opened an inquest docket.

She said Saloojee’ family was at the scene when the team of SAPS divers found the body at about 4pm on Tuesday. “The search team consisted of water police and diving services from Ekurhuleni, Johannesburg, Tshwane and Sedibeng. Ekurhuleni and Sedibeng K9 units were also assisting with the search,” Kweza said.

The head boy drowned at about 2.30pm on Sunday during an outing with his family. In an interview with TimesLIVE, his father Bilal Saloojee said the incident happened while they were fishing.

Kweza said the divers started at 8am daily and finished at about 6pm. “The team was under the leadership of WO CR Swanepoel from Ekurhuleni divers. The team was also assisted by the local police, who were a pillar of support throughout the search.”

The deputy provincial commissioner for policing in Gauteng, Maj-Gen Fred Kekana said this showed the commitment of their divers, as they spent long hours looking for the boy. He said the members had just returned from a week-long refresher course in Durban, and they did not hesitate to jump in and help when assistance was needed.

“This is commendable, and we are appealing to communities to work closely with them,” said Kekana.

TimesLIVE