Man arrested after allegedly hacking an elderly woman to death

The 74-year-old woman was found lying outside the house, bound with rope and with multiple stab wounds.

13 August 2024 - 06:00
The elderly woman was found lying outside the house, tied with a rope and with multiple stab wounds.
The elderly woman was found lying outside the house, tied with a rope and with multiple stab wounds.
Image: 123RF/fotokita

A man has been arrested for allegedly hacking a 74-year-old woman to death on Sunday afternoon in Mahwelereng Zone, Limpopo.

The 40-year-old foreign national who lives in the area is in custody and expected to appear in the Mahwelereng magistrate's court on Tuesday, facing a charge of murder.

Police spokesperson Brig Hlulani Mashaba said initial reports indicate a concerned neighbour, alerted by the commotion, rushed to the house to assist and found the old woman lying outside the house, bound with rope and with multiple stab wounds.

“He immediately contacted the police and emergency services. On their arrival, paramedics certified the 74-year-old victim dead at the scene. The local detectives acted swiftly, identifying and apprehending the suspect shortly after the attack,” he said.

Mashaba said investigations are ongoing to uncover the circumstances surrounding the tragic event.

Limpopo police commissioner Lt-Gen Thembi Hadebe expressed shock and outrage at the incident.

Hadebe praised the officers and all role players who ensured the suspect's swift arrest.

