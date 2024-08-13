South Africa

Mayibuye Mandela wants R23m payout for victim whose identity was 'stolen' by Adetshina's mother

Mandela says R23m compensation is ‘a necessary and justified measure to address the extensive and long-term effect of this identity theft case’

13 August 2024 - 06:00
subscribe Just R20 for the first month. Support independent journalism by subscribing to our digital news package.
Subscribe now
Mayibuye Mandela calls for action from the department of home affairs on Adetshina's identity fraud saga
Mayibuye Mandela calls for action from the department of home affairs on Adetshina's identity fraud saga
Image: Mayibuye Melisizwe Mandela/ Facebook

Activist Mayibuye Mandela wants the government to compensate the victim of alleged identity theft linked to the probe of former Miss SA contestant Chidimma Vanessa Adetshina's nationality. 

Adetshina has been in the spotlight in recent weeks after many South Africans questioned her eligibility to take part in the pageant. She was born in South Africa to a Nigerian father and Mozambican mother. The home affairs department last week said identity theft might have been committed by the person registered as Adetshina’s mother.

Mandela penned a letter to the department demanding compensation for the victim of alleged identity theft.

“Over the past 23 years, the victim has faced severe economic hardships as a result of the stolen identity. The inability to access employment opportunities, financial services and social benefits has significantly undermined her economic stability. This compensation aims to mitigate these long-term economic damages.

“The psychological and emotional toll of being a victim of identity theft for such an extended period cannot be overstated. The stress, anxiety and emotional suffering experienced require substantial resources for mental health support and counselling. The proposed amount reflects the need to address these profound psychological effects.

“Compensation also serves to restore the victim’s dignity and rights, which were stripped away due to this fraudulent act. It acknowledges the profound loss suffered and seeks to rectify the injustices endured,” Mandela said.

He claimed the amount considers the cumulative financial losses over the 23-year period.

“The R23m compensation is a necessary and justified measure to address the extensive and long-term effect of this identity theft case. It reflects the seriousness of the harm caused and supports the victim's recovery and restoration of their rights.”

Mandela demanded the immediate arrest of all individuals involved in the alleged fraudulent activity, including Adetshina's mother and home affairs officials who may be responsible for issuing the ID.

“This call is specifically for those involved in the crime, not Chidimma Adetshina herself. Addressing this issue is crucial for upholding our institution's integrity and ensuring justice. I urge swift and decisive action from the department of home affairs and all related state organs.”

The department of home affairs has called for space to conclude its investigations into Adetshina's citizenship status.

TimesLIVE

READ MORE:

Azapo faces pushback for 'ban beauty pageants' call

The Azanian People's Organisation's call for the ban of beauty pageants, arguing the competitions do more harm than good, has received pushback.
Politics
6 hours ago

ID fraud 'may have existed' when Adetshina was registered: home affairs

The home affairs department says sufficient reasons exist to believe that fraud and identity theft may have been committed by the person recorded in ...
News
5 days ago

Home affairs to probe Miss SA contestant Adetshina's nationality after family request

The family requested that an investigation be done by the authorities to clear up the matter and end social media speculation.
Politics
6 days ago

Mayibuye Mandela wants youth parliament, reallocation of youth funds

Nelson Mandela's great grandson Mayibuye Mandela has written to the speaker of the National Assembly Thoko Didiza calling for a debate on the ...
Politics
1 month ago

‘I don’t owe an explanation about who I am to Madiba’: Mayibuye Mandela

Mayibuye Mandela, who has been in the spotlight for fighting against the ANC’s decision to include the DA in the GNU, says he does not owe his ...
Politics
1 month ago

'They caged us': Mayibuye Mandela upset at being stopped from protesting at Ramaphosa's inauguration

Nelson Mandela's great grandson Mayibuye Mandela is disappointed after his planned protest against the government of national unity at President ...
Politics
1 month ago
subscribe Just R20 for the first month. Support independent journalism by subscribing to our digital news package.
Subscribe now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

  1. Mayibuye Mandela wants R23m payout for victim whose identity was 'stolen' by ... South Africa
  2. POLL | Are you proud of Mia le Roux being crowned Miss SA? South Africa
  3. SANParks fines driver who bumped a lioness in Kruger Park South Africa
  4. Three siblings die at school while grade 8 pupil dies after 'ingesting rat ... South Africa
  5. Azapo faces pushback for 'ban beauty pageants' call Politics

Latest Videos

Miss SA red carpet
Firefighters extinguishing the remaining flames at controversial pastor Mboro ...