Mayibuye Mandela wants R23m payout for victim whose identity was 'stolen' by Adetshina's mother

Activist Mayibuye Mandela wants the government to compensate the victim of alleged identity theft linked to the probe of former Miss SA contestant Chidimma Vanessa Adetshina's nationality.
Adetshina has been in the spotlight in recent weeks after many South Africans questioned her eligibility to take part in the pageant. She was born in South Africa to a Nigerian father and Mozambican mother. The home affairs department last week said identity theft might have been committed by the person registered as Adetshina’s mother.
Mandela penned a letter to the department demanding compensation for the victim of alleged identity theft.
“Over the past 23 years, the victim has faced severe economic hardships as a result of the stolen identity. The inability to access employment opportunities, financial services and social benefits has significantly undermined her economic stability. This compensation aims to mitigate these long-term economic damages.
“The psychological and emotional toll of being a victim of identity theft for such an extended period cannot be overstated. The stress, anxiety and emotional suffering experienced require substantial resources for mental health support and counselling. The proposed amount reflects the need to address these profound psychological effects.
“Compensation also serves to restore the victim’s dignity and rights, which were stripped away due to this fraudulent act. It acknowledges the profound loss suffered and seeks to rectify the injustices endured,” Mandela said.
He claimed the amount considers the cumulative financial losses over the 23-year period.
“The R23m compensation is a necessary and justified measure to address the extensive and long-term effect of this identity theft case. It reflects the seriousness of the harm caused and supports the victim's recovery and restoration of their rights.”
Mandela demanded the immediate arrest of all individuals involved in the alleged fraudulent activity, including Adetshina's mother and home affairs officials who may be responsible for issuing the ID.
“This call is specifically for those involved in the crime, not Chidimma Adetshina herself. Addressing this issue is crucial for upholding our institution's integrity and ensuring justice. I urge swift and decisive action from the department of home affairs and all related state organs.”
The department of home affairs has called for space to conclude its investigations into Adetshina's citizenship status.
TimesLIVE
