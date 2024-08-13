NPA opposes bail for Ace Magashule’s ex-PA Moroadi Cholota, says she is a flight risk

The investigating officer questioned the source of funding of Cholota’s legal fees.
The National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) opposed the bail application of former Free State premier Ace Magashule's former personal assistant who is allegedly linked to a R255m corruption case, arguing it has “overwhelming” evidence she was not an accessory to alleged fraud but an accomplice.
Moroadi Cholota returned to the Bloemfontein magistrate's court on Tuesday to apply for bail.
She is listed as accused No 17 in the corruption case which involves her former boss and several Free State government officials accused of being linked to a corrupt scheme over a R255m tender awarded to corruption-accused businessman Edwin Sodi.
On Monday she argued for immediate bail after spending four months in US prisons but the state opposed the application.
NPA lead prosecutor Johan de Nysschen read in court the affidavit of the investigating officer Benjamin Calitz in which he argued government lost R86m in fraud charges against Cholota.
“It would not be in the interest of justice to release the accused. The state opposes bail and contends Cholota is a flight risk and likely to evade trial. She has further misled the court and misrepresented her likelihood of being a flight risk. She has no intention of standing trial,” Calitz's affidavit read.
He said the state had a paper trail to prove its allegations against Cholota.
“She was informed in September 2021 that the state had access to her laptop, email accounts and documents and had questions on what [was] canvassed at the state capture [commission] as well.”
Calitz contended that though Cholota was initially informed she would be questioned as a state witness in the case against her former boss, the state even then had questions about her role in the case. Further investigations were pursued after what Calitz described as Cholota’s “lack of co-operation” in answering questions.
“She was informed she was being questioned as a witness but she seldom answered. All her answers were measured and careful. She showed frustration. We informed her she should think about the matter and if she failed to co-operate she would be charged. Her own emails and records reflect much of the evidence the state has against her. My investigation has found sufficient evidence to sustain the charges.
“Relating to the asbestos procurement, this was facilitated from 2014 to 2017. It is further alleged Cholota acted in common purpose or was part of the conspiracy to commit the crimes with the co-accused.”
