South Africa

POLL | Are you proud of Team SA’s performance at the Olympics?

13 August 2024 - 16:37 By TIMESLIVE
subscribe Just R20 for the first month. Support independent journalism by subscribing to our digital news package.
Subscribe now
Akani Simbine, Bradley Nkoana, Bayanda Walaza and Shaun Maswanganyi of Team South Africa.
Akani Simbine, Bradley Nkoana, Bayanda Walaza and Shaun Maswanganyi of Team South Africa.
Image: Patrick Smith/Getty Images

South Africa sent more than 100 sportspeople to compete at the 2024 Olympics in France and won six medals.

Some members of Team SA returned home on Tuesday having earned one gold, three silver and two bronze medals in Paris. Swimmer Tatjana Smith was the biggest winner, winning the 100m breaststroke gold and 200m breaststroke silver medals. 

South Africa's men's 4x100m relay team of Akani Simbine, Bradley Nkoana, Bayanda Walaza and Shaun Maswangani won the silver medal.

Jo-Ane van Dyk secured a silver medal in the javelin, while the Blitzboks claimed the first medal for South Africa with a bronze when they beat Australia 26-19 in the finals of the rugby sevens.

Mountain biker Alan Hatherly won bronze in the men’s cross-country race.

TimesLIVE

READ MORE:

McKenzie promises to reimburse parents of Olympic medallist Van Dyk

Sport, arts and culture minister Gayton McKenzie has promised to reimburse the parents of Olympic javelin silver medallist Jo-Ane van Dyk.
Sport
2 hours ago

Team US top medals table at end of Paris Olympics

The US topped the medals table at the Paris Olympics with 40 golds after the final title was decided on Sunday, finishing above China only by virtue ...
Sport
1 day ago

Police arrest climber who tried to scale Eiffel Tower on last day of Paris Olympics

A climber scaled the north face of the Eiffel Tower in Paris on Sunday, the last day of the Olympics, before he was intercepted by police mid-way up, ...
News
2 days ago

Team SA delivered great moments and history in Paris, but what’s the future?

The results are well short of the country’s best performances.
Sport
1 day ago

Paris 2024 sounds major warning for South African Olympic sport

It’s not as obvious as Quasimodo ringing the bells of Notre Dame, but if one knows where to look, the numbers achieved by Team South Africa should ...
Opinion & Analysis
2 days ago
subscribe Just R20 for the first month. Support independent journalism by subscribing to our digital news package.
Subscribe now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

  1. Mayibuye Mandela wants R23m payout for victim whose identity was 'stolen' by ... South Africa
  2. Search for missing Greenside High head boy set to resume at Vaal dam South Africa
  3. POLL | Are you proud of Mia le Roux being crowned Miss SA? South Africa
  4. SANParks fines driver who bumped a lioness in Kruger Park South Africa
  5. Three siblings die at school while grade 8 pupil dies after 'ingesting rat ... South Africa

Latest Videos

Connie Chiume
Miss SA red carpet