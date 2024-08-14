13 illegally connected transformers found in Kya Sands settlement

Thirteen illegally connected transformers and more than 15,000kg of cables were discovered and confiscated on Wednesday at the Msawawa informal settlement in Kya Sands during an operation led by City Power.

The operation, which was part of the entity’s comprehensive load-reduction strategy, was carried out in collaboration with law enforcement agencies.

City Power spokesperson Isaac Mangena said the 13 transformers cost about R450,000 each. He said that during the process of cutting and removing cables that were connected to the network, they discovered the transformers discreetly concealed behind brick-walled structures.

Some of the transformers are suspected to have been stolen.

“The security risk management team is still working on tracking whether they were stolen from City Power or other municipalities. Nine of the transformers were immediately removed and transported to City Power's head office. The rest have been secured and will be cleared on Thursday,” he said.

Mangena said two truckloads of cables and breakers were confiscated.

He said Kya Sands and surrounding areas have been plagued by constant power outages caused by illegal connections, theft and vandalism.

“The problem of illegal connections has put an unbearable strain on our network, risking collapsing the grid,” he said.

City power CEO Tshifularo Mashava said the discovery of so many transformers in a single informal settlement showed the magnitude of the problem.

“But it also points to the sterling work of our security team and the police, which we greatly commend.

“When we introduced load reduction two months ago, we committed to aggressively dealing with the main contributors to excessive electricity consumption, with illegal connections being one of those. To date, we have carried out more than 50 disconnection operations around informal settlements in the city,” Mashava said.

Mangena said City Power had taken note of syndicates that are running unlawful transmission and distribution networks. These organised criminals steal cables and transformers then provide illegal electricity connections at a fee.

“It’s believed that informal settlement dwellers who benefit from these illegal connections pay between R200 and R1,000, depending on usage. We are calling for these syndicates that are placing the lives of people at risk to be put behind bars,” Mangena said.

On Tuesday, Mangena said City Power confiscated more than 15,000kg of aerial bundle cables (ABC), copper, aluminium, and bare wires valued at about R800,000 from the Leratong Village informal settlement.

“On Monday this week, we disconnected nine properties owing more than R70m across the inner city. Those properties were connected illegally to the City Power network, with some having bypassed meters,” he said.

