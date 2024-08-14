South Africa

ATNS trying to minimise flight delays at OR Tambo International Airport

Landing support instruments are unavailable as they are 'under maintenance'

14 August 2024 - 21:44
subscribe Just R20 for the first month. Support independent journalism by subscribing to our digital news package.
Subscribe now
Delays averaging 30 minutes are being experienced on domestic and international flights at OR Tambo International Airport.
Delays averaging 30 minutes are being experienced on domestic and international flights at OR Tambo International Airport.
Image: Supplied

Air Traffic and Navigation Services (ATNS) acknowledged delays at OR Tambo International Airport on Wednesday due to the unavailability of landing support instruments, which it said were under maintenance. 

Mphilo Dlamini said there was a delay in the landing and take-off of flights that are now being handled manually. He said delays averaging 30 minutes are being experienced on domestic and international flights.

“We can confirm that we are working around the situation to ensure we minimise delays as much as possible to reduce the impact on our stakeholders, mainly the airlines and travelling passengers,” said ATNS.

“ATNS deeply regrets the inconvenience caused to all affected parties and reiterates that our key priority is keeping the skies and our passengers safe.”

TimesLIVE

What caused Brazil plane crash that killed 62 people?

An ATR-72 turboprop plane operated by regional carrier Voepass crashed on Friday in a residential area near Sao Paulo, Brazil, killing all 62 ...
News
2 days ago

Brazilian plane spins before crashing, killing all 61 on board

Video shared on social media showed the ATR-72 aircraft spinning out of control as it plunged down behind a cluster of trees near houses, followed by ...
News
4 days ago

SAA says business is strong as another delay in financial statement looms

South African Airways maintains that the reasons for the possible delay in the submission of financial statements to parliament is not its cashflow ...
News
3 days ago
ATNS said it is working hard to conclude the maintenance of the affected flight procedures to submit to SACAA for validation and approval as soon as possible.
ATNS said it is working hard to conclude the maintenance of the affected flight procedures to submit to SACAA for validation and approval as soon as possible. 
Image: Supplied
ATNS said it is working hard to conclude the maintenance of the affected flight procedures to submit to SACAA for validation and approval as soon as possible.
ATNS said it is working hard to conclude the maintenance of the affected flight procedures to submit to SACAA for validation and approval as soon as possible. 
Image: Supplied
ATNS said it is working hard to conclude the maintenance of the affected flight procedures to submit to SACAA for validation and approval as soon as possible.
ATNS said it is working hard to conclude the maintenance of the affected flight procedures to submit to SACAA for validation and approval as soon as possible. 
Image: Supplied
ATNS said it is working hard to conclude the maintenance of the affected flight procedures to submit to SACAA for validation and approval as soon as possible.
ATNS said it is working hard to conclude the maintenance of the affected flight procedures to submit to SACAA for validation and approval as soon as possible. 
Image: Supplied
ATNS said it is working hard to conclude the maintenance of the affected flight procedures to submit to SACAA for validation and approval as soon as possible.
ATNS said it is working hard to conclude the maintenance of the affected flight procedures to submit to SACAA for validation and approval as soon as possible. 
Image: Supplied
subscribe Just R20 for the first month. Support independent journalism by subscribing to our digital news package.
Subscribe now

Most read

  1. Mayibuye Mandela wants R23m payout for victim whose identity was 'stolen' by ... South Africa
  2. Court orders immediate deportation of 16 Mozambican women found guilty of ... South Africa
  3. Inquest opened into death of Greenside High School head boy as body is ... South Africa
  4. Greenside High head boy's body found in Vaal Dam South Africa
  5. POLL | Are you proud of Mia le Roux being crowned Miss SA? South Africa

Latest Videos

Laguna Seca Reverse Corkscrew HILLCLIMB RECORD - McMurtry Spéirling Fan Car ...
Minister of Sport Gayton Mckenzie welcomes Tatjana Smith and promise more ...