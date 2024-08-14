ATNS trying to minimise flight delays at OR Tambo International Airport

Air Traffic and Navigation Services (ATNS) acknowledged delays at OR Tambo International Airport on Wednesday due to the unavailability of landing support instruments, which it said were under maintenance.

Mphilo Dlamini said there was a delay in the landing and take-off of flights that are now being handled manually. He said delays averaging 30 minutes are being experienced on domestic and international flights.

“We can confirm that we are working around the situation to ensure we minimise delays as much as possible to reduce the impact on our stakeholders, mainly the airlines and travelling passengers,” said ATNS.

“ATNS deeply regrets the inconvenience caused to all affected parties and reiterates that our key priority is keeping the skies and our passengers safe.”

TimesLIVE