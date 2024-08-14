South Africa

Court orders immediate deportation of 16 Mozambican women found guilty of contravening Immigration Act

14 August 2024 - 08:45
Two taxi drivers, a bakkie driver and undocumented Mozambican passengers were arrested on Friday for contravening the Immigration Act.
The Barberton magistrate's court has ordered 16 women who were found guilty of contravening the Immigration Act should be deported back to their country with immediate effect. 

The women were found guilty and sentenced on Tuesday.  

Mpumalanga Hawks spokesperson Capt Dineo Sekgotodi said the sentence came after the accused were arrested on Friday on the N4, next to Kaapmuiden, travelling with two taxis from Mozambique to Johannesburg without permits or passports.

Two taxi drivers, a bakkie driver and undocumented Mozambican passengers were arrested.

During the search 16 women travelling with 10 toddlers, four teenage girls and 15 men were found without proper documentation.

The suspects were charged and detained on allegations of kidnapping, aiding, abetting and contravention of the Immigration Act.

Sekgotodi with assistance from Legal Aid, the accused were sentenced to R2,000 or six months imprisonment, suspended for five years on condition the accused are not convicted for similar offences during the period of suspension.

"The court further ordered the accused be deported back to their country with immediate effect," she said.  

The 15 Mozambican men's case was postponed to August 20 for Legal Aid representatives.

The men were remanded in custody while investigations continue. 

