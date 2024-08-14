South Africa

Field ranger wounded after buffalo charges at him in Kruger National Park

14 August 2024 - 12:33 By TIMESLIVE
subscribe Just R20 for the first month. Support independent journalism by subscribing to our digital news package.
Subscribe now
A field ranger based in the Pretoriuskop section of the park was charged at and injured by a buffalo on Tuesday. File photo.
A field ranger based in the Pretoriuskop section of the park was charged at and injured by a buffalo on Tuesday. File photo.
Image: Stu Porter African Wildlife Photography

A field ranger was injured when a buffalo charged at him and his colleague from behind a thicket in the Kruger National Park (KNP). 

The ranger based in the Pretoriuskop section in the park was on patrol with his colleague near the Sabie River on Tuesday when the animal charged at them.

South African National Parks (SANParks) head of communication JP Louw said the injured ranger managed to hold onto the horns of the buffalo until his colleague fired shots and put down the animal.

“The ranger placed an emergency call and his colleague was immediately attended to by a local doctor and stabilised. He was then airlifted by helicopter to a nearby medical facility where he is receiving further medical attention,” he said.  

Louw said the SANParks board and management extended their well wishes to the ranger on behalf of all staff. 

In line with established protocols, a debriefing report will be compiled by the Rangers Corps into the incident and its results will be furnished to the KNP management committee,” he said. 

SANParks will provide the ranger’s family with access to trauma counsellors. 

TimesLIVE

READ MORE:

SANParks fines driver who bumped a lioness in Kruger Park

SANParks said the individual would be fined R1,500.
News
1 day ago

Swift response takes down alleged robbers in Table Mountain National Park

Two suspects were arrested with dangerous weapons and stolen goods in a joint operation after cyclists were robbed at the weekend in Table Mountain ...
News
3 weeks ago

'You can't hide': City unveils marine patrol vessel to fight poachers, drug smugglers

The city has taken delivery of a high-powered marine patrol vessel with enhanced electronics, long-range zoom cameras and thermal imaging.
News
1 week ago
subscribe Just R20 for the first month. Support independent journalism by subscribing to our digital news package.
Subscribe now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

  1. Mayibuye Mandela wants R23m payout for victim whose identity was 'stolen' by ... South Africa
  2. Inquest opened into death of Greenside High School head boy as body is ... South Africa
  3. Greenside High head boy's body found in Vaal Dam South Africa
  4. NPA opposes bail for Ace Magashule’s ex-PA Moroadi Cholota, says she is a ... South Africa
  5. POLL | Are you proud of Mia le Roux being crowned Miss SA? South Africa

Latest Videos

Minister of Sport Gayton Mckenzie welcomes Tatjana Smith and promise more ...
‘Pirates are capable of winning the league this season,’ Happy Jele