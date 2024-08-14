A field ranger was injured when a buffalo charged at him and his colleague from behind a thicket in the Kruger National Park (KNP).
The ranger based in the Pretoriuskop section in the park was on patrol with his colleague near the Sabie River on Tuesday when the animal charged at them.
South African National Parks (SANParks) head of communication JP Louw said the injured ranger managed to hold onto the horns of the buffalo until his colleague fired shots and put down the animal.
“The ranger placed an emergency call and his colleague was immediately attended to by a local doctor and stabilised. He was then airlifted by helicopter to a nearby medical facility where he is receiving further medical attention,” he said.
Louw said the SANParks board and management extended their well wishes to the ranger on behalf of all staff.
“In line with established protocols, a debriefing report will be compiled by the Rangers Corps into the incident and its results will be furnished to the KNP management committee,” he said.
SANParks will provide the ranger’s family with access to trauma counsellors.
Field ranger wounded after buffalo charges at him in Kruger National Park
Image: Stu Porter African Wildlife Photography
