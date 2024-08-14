Joburg sex worker killer 'reserved and shy, and addicted to sex at young age'

“A reserved and shy person” who sometimes would engage in sexual intercourse with two individuals.

This is how the killer of six sex workers, Sifiso Mkhwanazi, described himself to the probation officer who prepared his pre-sentencing report.

He appeared at the Johannesburg High Court sitting in Palm Ridge on Wednesday.

Mkhwanazi never had a girlfriend nor attempted to have one. The court heard about his personal behaviour, relationship and educational background.

The probation officer, Xoliswa Budaza, narrated to the court information she gathered from Mkhwanazi, his father, Mike Khumalo and his sister Samantha (not her real name).

Detailing his interpersonal relationships and sexual development, Budaza told the court that Mkhwanazi had always been a shy person and was scared of pursuing girls. He believed his character contributed to what happened as he had never been comfortable talking to people face to face but tried over the phone. At the age of 15, he noticed sex workers near his father's workshop and developed an interest in them.

His first sexual encounter was with a sex worker whom he paid with pocket money. He told the probation officer he believed the woman to whom he lost his virginity was in her mid-twenties.

Mkhwanazi was never sexually abused.

He managed to conceal his sexual encounters with sex workers from his father and his employees by going to the park.

“The father reported that he learnt on the day of his arrest that the Mkhwanazi frequently requested the services of sex workers. Initially, he would request these services once a week, but with time it increased.

“During the Covid-19 pandemic, he stopped using sex workers but when regulations were relaxed, he continued requesting those services,” reads the report.

According to Mkhwanazi, sex workers are like any other ordinary people who are working to provide for their families.

At the time of his arrest for murder, he would use sex workers at least four times a week, and that meant at least six different workers as some days he could engage in sexual intercourse with two individuals.