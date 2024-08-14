Meanwhile, two people were seriously injured in another accident on the M7 near Wakesleigh Road, Bellair, in the south of Durban on Tuesday.
Truck driver dead in fiery PMB crash
Image: Supplied
A truck driver died in a multi-truck crash on the N3 towards Pietermaritzburg on Tuesday.
ALS Paramedics spokesperson Garrith Jamieson said when crew arrived at the scene near the Market Road off-ramp, one truck was in flames and the fire department was attempting to extinguish the blaze.
“The driver of one of the trucks who was trapped succumbed to his injuries. There were no injuries from the other two rucks,” said Jamieson.
The recovery lasted until 5am on Wednesday.
Image: ALS Paramedics
Meanwhile, two people were seriously injured in another accident on the M7 near Wakesleigh Road, Bellair, in the south of Durban on Tuesday.
Jamieson said a car collided with a truck at a busy intersection.
The driver of the car, believed to be in his 20s, was trapped with critical injuries.
“He was stabilised in the vehicle by advanced life support while the Durban fire department used the jaws of life and other hydraulic equipment to free the man from the wreckage.”
A passenger from the car also sustained serious injuries and was taken to hospital.
