Tshwane sees revenue increase of R2m in July from impounded cars

The Tshwane Metro Police Department (TMPD) has seen an increase in income generated from impounded vehicles in the city.

In July alone, the city impounded 917 vehicles as compared to 270 in May and 357 in June, leading to R2m in increased revenue for the month, the city said.

“Motorists are cautioned not to park in loading zones, bus lanes and no-parking areas. They are also warned not to listen to informal car guards who might attempt to have them park illegally, as such guards are quick to disappear once the TMPD tow truck arrives,” said MMC for community safety Grandi Theunissen.

Theunissen said additional storage fees are levied against all impounded vehicles that are not immediately collected by their owners, thus contributing to increased revenue. He said there had been a marked decrease in complaints regarding the conduct of officials at the pound.

Theunissen said the reduction in grievances reflects the positive affect of the TMPD’s focus on accountability, transparency and professionalism.

“By fostering a culture of responsibility and high standards among staff, the pound now operates with greater integrity.”

The city has urged motorists who suspect that their vehicle has been towed to phone the TMPD pound on 012 358 5917 or the regional control room on 012 358 1906.

According to the city, motorists will have to visit the TMPD offices at 11 Francis Baard Street in Pretoria Central to make payment, whereafter they can collect their vehicle at the pound with their proof of payment.

TimesLIVE