South Africa

Tshwane sees revenue increase of R2m in July from impounded cars

City warns motorists not to be tempted by informal car guards to park illegally

14 August 2024 - 18:14
subscribe Just R20 for the first month. Support independent journalism by subscribing to our digital news package.
Subscribe now
In July alone, the city impounded 917 vehicles compared with 270 in May and 357 in June, leading to increased revenue of R2m for the month.
In July alone, the city impounded 917 vehicles compared with 270 in May and 357 in June, leading to increased revenue of R2m for the month.
Image: TMPD/Twitter

The Tshwane Metro Police Department (TMPD) has seen an increase in income generated from impounded vehicles in the city.

In July alone, the city impounded 917 vehicles as compared to 270 in May and 357 in June, leading to R2m in increased revenue for the month, the city said.

“Motorists are cautioned not to park in loading zones, bus lanes and no-parking areas. They are also warned not to listen to informal car guards who might attempt to have them park illegally, as such guards are quick to disappear once the TMPD tow truck arrives,” said MMC for community safety Grandi Theunissen.

Theunissen said additional storage fees are levied against all impounded vehicles that are not immediately collected by their owners, thus contributing to increased revenue. He said there had been a marked decrease in complaints regarding the conduct of officials at the pound.

Theunissen said the reduction in grievances reflects the positive affect of the TMPD’s focus on accountability, transparency and professionalism.

“By fostering a culture of responsibility and high standards among staff, the pound now operates with greater integrity.”

The city has urged motorists who suspect that their vehicle has been towed to phone the TMPD pound on 012 358 5917 or the regional control room on 012 358 1906.

According to the city, motorists will have to visit the TMPD offices at 11 Francis Baard Street in Pretoria Central to make payment, whereafter they can collect their vehicle at the pound with their proof of payment. 

TimesLIVE

No injuries as several cars gutted in Tshwane scrapyard fire

Several cars were destroyed in a fire at a scrapyard in Tshwane on Saturday afternoon.
News
3 days ago

EDITORIAL | Health department playing Grim Reaper in 'state-sanctioned' cancer deaths

Cancer is a growing public health burden in SA, with cases projected to rise from about 62,000 in 2019 to 121,000 in 2030
Opinion & Analysis
1 day ago

Feathered friend's flight is fear factor for ecosystem

A study on pet birds was spurred by the global increase in the pet trade and ownership of pet birds
News
2 days ago
subscribe Just R20 for the first month. Support independent journalism by subscribing to our digital news package.
Subscribe now

Most read

  1. Mayibuye Mandela wants R23m payout for victim whose identity was 'stolen' by ... South Africa
  2. Inquest opened into death of Greenside High School head boy as body is ... South Africa
  3. Court orders immediate deportation of 16 Mozambican women found guilty of ... South Africa
  4. Greenside High head boy's body found in Vaal Dam South Africa
  5. NPA opposes bail for Ace Magashule’s ex-PA Moroadi Cholota, says she is a ... South Africa

Latest Videos

Laguna Seca Reverse Corkscrew HILLCLIMB RECORD - McMurtry Spéirling Fan Car ...
Minister of Sport Gayton Mckenzie welcomes Tatjana Smith and promise more ...