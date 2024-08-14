VBS Bank heist: state accuses Msiza and Matsepe of delaying tactics

The state has labelled the latest court bid of two disgraced former ANC leaders, Danny Msiza and Kabelo Matsepe, as a delaying tactic and says the court should dismiss their applications.

Msiza and Matsepe, former leaders in the ANC in Limpopo and the ANCYL, respectively, were back in the Pretoria high court on Wednesday to continue their application for a temporary stay of prosecution and the separation of their cases from the other co-accused in the VBS Mutual Bank heist.

They are among 12 officials implicated in what has been dubbed the “Great Bank Heist”, which saw billions siphoned from the now-defunct bank.

The former chair of the bank, Tshifhiwa Matodzi, was sentenced in July to 15 years' imprisonment after pleading guilty to 33 counts, including corruption, theft, fraud, money laundering and racketeering activities, in contravention of the Prevention of Organised Crime Act.

Former National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) head advocate Shaun Abrahams, while solely representing Msiza, had previously asked the court to allow his client to not be charged alongside the others, as Msiza faced “real, substantial prejudice” from the current structure of the charges.