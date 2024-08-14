South Africa

WATCH | Innovate Africa: Here’s why SA remains investors’ gold

Veteran broadcaster Kieno Kammies tackles the question in his new show

14 August 2024 - 12:18 By TIMESLIVE VIDEO
subscribe Just R20 for the first month. Support independent journalism by subscribing to our digital news package.
Subscribe now

Does South Africa continue to be investable?

In his new show Innovate Africa, veteran broadcaster Kieno Kammies tackles the question as he interviews South African entrepreneurs and innovators to determine whether there are golden business ideas for investors to explore.

Kammies takes on the new show after working as a broadcaster for nearly three decades. He worked for Primedia and as an NBC New York correspondent.

In the new show he puts the spotlight on innovative businesses, including South Africans dabbling in the artificial intelligence (AI) space not only for business purposes but to develop communities and create jobs.

“Nobody talks about the microbusinesses that use innovative technology to impact society. That is what the show is all about. We want to share the good happening in society and what the future looks like for business. The show is a window into the future of innovation and business on the African continent,” he said.

The show debunks the myth that “Africa is not investable”.

Unemployment rate increases to 33.5% in second quarter, 8.4-million South Africans without jobs

The unemployment rate increased by 0.6 of a percentage point from 32.9% in the first quarter to 33.5% in the second quarter of 2024.
News
1 day ago

“Everybody says Africa is not investable but you have Hans Otterling [co-founder of Norrsken22 interviewed on the show] who left his London office and decided Africa has a lot to offer.

“The show is to connect growing businesses to other companies. If we can highlight the amazing investable, life-changing solutions these entrepreneurs cover then it would make the world a better place. It encourages our young people, affected by the high unemployment rate, to be innovative.”

One guest is Thapelo Nthite from Limpopo, owner of Botlhale AI, which uses AI language models for businesses to communicate with their clients in their mother tongue.

“[In the first episode] We speak to Trixta CEO Mark Levitt, who is developing software to turn it into AI agents. The show speaks of the untold stories of these innovative heroes.

All episodes of Innovate Africa will be published on Arena Holdings platforms. 

TimesLIVE

MORE:

Tyre giants to join state advisory board on waste management plan

The environmental plan includes dealing with the scourge of unsafe and illegal second-hand tyres.
Motoring
1 day ago

Investing in a future we all need: highlights of the 2024 Sanlam ESG Barometer report

SPONSORED | The report examines how listed companies in SA and Kenya are actively enhancing environmental and social outcomes through their operations
News
2 days ago

More than 10-million households qualify for free basic electricity but only 2-million benefiting: Ramokgopa

More than 10-million households qualify for free basic electricity but only 2-million are benefiting, says energy and electricity minister ...
Politics
2 days ago

LISTEN | ‘Bonang screamed my name loud enough, that’s how I knew I won’: Miss SA on her hearing impairment

'Bonang is amazing, she screamed my name loud enough for me to hear, thank you for that,' says Mia le Roux
Lifestyle
1 day ago

Global youth unemployment in decline and seen falling further, report finds

Youth unemployment worldwide last year dipped to a 15-year-low and is likely to continue falling through 2025, although weaker growth means Asia has ...
News
2 days ago
subscribe Just R20 for the first month. Support independent journalism by subscribing to our digital news package.
Subscribe now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

  1. Mayibuye Mandela wants R23m payout for victim whose identity was 'stolen' by ... South Africa
  2. Inquest opened into death of Greenside High School head boy as body is ... South Africa
  3. Greenside High head boy's body found in Vaal Dam South Africa
  4. NPA opposes bail for Ace Magashule’s ex-PA Moroadi Cholota, says she is a ... South Africa
  5. POLL | Are you proud of Mia le Roux being crowned Miss SA? South Africa

Latest Videos

Minister of Sport Gayton Mckenzie welcomes Tatjana Smith and promise more ...
‘Pirates are capable of winning the league this season,’ Happy Jele