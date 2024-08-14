The Senzo Meyiwa murder trial is continuing in the Pretoria high court on Wednesday.
Five men are on trial for the murder of the Bafana Bafana star goalkeeper who was shot dead by assailants at his then-girlfriend Kelly Khumalo's mother's house in Vosloorus, Ekurhuleni, in 2014.
TimesLIVE
WATCH LIVE | Senzo Meyiwa murder trial continues
Courtesy of SABC
The Senzo Meyiwa murder trial is continuing in the Pretoria high court on Wednesday.
Five men are on trial for the murder of the Bafana Bafana star goalkeeper who was shot dead by assailants at his then-girlfriend Kelly Khumalo's mother's house in Vosloorus, Ekurhuleni, in 2014.
TimesLIVE
READ MORE:
Defence in Meyiwa trial opposes state's bid to recall data analyst
Evidence casts doubt on Kelly, Senzo accused link
Alleged gunman's phone was in the Vosloorus area the day Meyiwa died
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
News and promos in your inboxsubscribe
Most read
Latest Videos