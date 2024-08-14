South Africa

WATCH | Senzo Meyiwa murder trial continues

14 August 2024 - 10:30 By TimesLIVE
subscribe Just R20 for the first month. Support independent journalism by subscribing to our digital news package.
Subscribe now

Courtesy of SABC

The Senzo Meyiwa murder trial is continuing in the Pretoria high court on Wednesday.

Five men are on trial for the murder of the Bafana Bafana star goalkeeper who was shot dead by assailants at his then-girlfriend Kelly Khumalo's mother's house in Vosloorus, Ekurhuleni, in 2014.

TimesLIVE

READ MORE:

Defence in Meyiwa trial opposes state's bid to recall data analyst

The defence representing the men implicated in the murder of footballer Senzo Meyiwa is opposing the state's application to recall data analyst Col ...
News
1 week ago

Evidence casts doubt on Kelly, Senzo accused link

The state's claim that singer Kelly Khumalo had received two phone calls from one of the accused in the Senzo Meyiwa murder trial before the murder ...
News
2 weeks ago

Alleged gunman's phone was in the Vosloorus area the day Meyiwa died

A state witness has testified Mthobisi Mncube's cellphone was in the Vosloorus area on the day soccer star Senzo Meyiwa was fatally shot in 2014.
News
1 month ago
subscribe Just R20 for the first month. Support independent journalism by subscribing to our digital news package.
Subscribe now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

  1. Mayibuye Mandela wants R23m payout for victim whose identity was 'stolen' by ... South Africa
  2. Inquest opened into death of Greenside High School head boy as body is ... South Africa
  3. Greenside High head boy's body found in Vaal Dam South Africa
  4. NPA opposes bail for Ace Magashule’s ex-PA Moroadi Cholota, says she is a ... South Africa
  5. POLL | Are you proud of Mia le Roux being crowned Miss SA? South Africa

Latest Videos

Minister of Sport Gayton Mckenzie welcomes Tatjana Smith and promise more ...
‘Pirates are capable of winning the league this season,’ Happy Jele