95 Libyans nabbed at ‘military’ training camp to return home after case withdrawn

15 August 2024 - 11:08
The 95 Libyans arrested at a suspected secret military training camp near White River filed an urgent application to have the case against them withdrawn. File photo.
Image: MANDLA KHOZA

The 95 Libyans arrested at a suspected military training base in White River, Mpumalanga, will be deported back to their home country after the state withdrew its case against them.

This was confirmed on Thursday morning after the men made representations to the Mpumalanga director of public prosecutions.

They also applied to be deported back to Benghazi should their application be successful.

NPA spokesperson Monica Nyuswa confirmed their application was successful.

“After the National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) looked at the evidence contained in the docket and the representations made by the lawyer of the accused, a decision was taken for the charges to be withdrawn against all the accused,” she told the SABC.

The men were arrested in July after police raided a farm in White River.

Police also recovered military tents with military training equipment, licensed firearms, dagga and cocaine during the takedown.

Advocate Nico du Plessis earlier told the broadcaster why the matter was back in court after an initial postponement to August 26.

Camp where 95 Libyans were arrested was military, not what company was accredited for: security regulator

The Private Security Industry Regulatory Authority is considering charges and formal prosecution.
News
1 week ago

“We made a representation to the director of public prosecutions (DPP) in Mpumalanga for the matter to be withdrawn and we were informed on Wednesday by the DPP's office that we need to be in court today [Thursday].

“We have not heard anything else or received any instructions but we are going to court now and we hope our matter gets the necessary attention,” he said outside the White River magistrate's court before proceedings.

Du Plessis confirmed they had also applied to have the men deported to Libya should their application be successful. 

The men were charged with making misrepresentations in their applications for visas.

This after they allegedly misrepresented themselves on visa applications to South Africa, claiming they were coming to train as security guards. 

TimesLIVE

