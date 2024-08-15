Board overturns parole of Marius van der Westhuizen, dad who killed his three children

The parole review board has decided to overturn the parole of children killer Marius van der Westhuizen after he was initially expected to have been released at the end of last month.
Van der Westhuizen is serving a 24-year sentence after being convicted for the murder of his three minor children but was granted parole after his third attempt and was expected to have been released on July 31 after having served 13 years of his sentence.
The ministry of correctional services said this decision was overturned after the matter was referred to the parole review board in terms of the Correctional Services Act, which was welcomed by correctional services minister Pieter Groenewald.
“Reforming our parole system is not just a policy issue but a moral imperative. Although victims of crime are allowed to participate in the parole process, financial exclusion is a deterring factor. We are committed to reviewing and reforming our parole system to protect the most vulnerable of society,” Groenewald said.
Van der Westhuizen, a former commander at the Claremont police station, murdered his three children, Marius, 8, Antoinette, 21 months and his handicapped daughter, Bianca, 16, on July 28 2006 in Cape Town.
The younger children were from his marriage to his former wife, while Bianca was his first child from another previous marriage.
