Cape Town issues 40,000 traffic fines in one week, ANC accuses city of targeting taxi operators

The ANC has come out with guns blazing after the City of Cape Town's traffic authorities issued 40,000 fines in one week.
On Wednesday Ndithini Tyhido, chairperson of the ANC’s Dullah Omar region, said his party was alarmed by the cit’s recent issuance so many traffic fines.
“There is no doubt the bulk of the fines targeted the minibus taxi industry,” said Tyhido.
“The city’s traffic service has in the past reported an average of 3.6-million traffic offences annually, and it is known by all that a disproportionate number of fines targeted the minibus taxi industry. This trend suggests the city's enforcement practices are more focused on generating revenue through hefty fines and vehicle impoundments rather than ensuring road safety.”
Tyhido said this was one of the “ways with which the city demonstrates it is anti-poor and transformation resolve".
He said: "It goes on to boast about the 40, 000 traffic fines it issued over the past long weekend targeting unsuspecting motorists, and especially taxi operators. The traffic fine blitz by the city must be condemned in the strongest possible terms.”
Tyhido said the issuance of so many fines over the long weekend indicates there are enough traffic officers in the city.
“However, it's unfortunate that their attention is primarily on issuing fines, as there is a lack of traffic control in townships during peak hours, causing significant delays for commuters trying to get to work and back home.
“The high number of fines issued by the city of Cape Town ina week raises concerns. Some fines were for drinking and driving. We urge all motorists to obey traffic laws all the time and avoid driving under the influence of alcohol as this risks the lives of other road users.
“However, it is crucial to address the apparent bias in how the city issues fines. It seems the city is using the minibus taxi industry as a cash cow rather than addressing genuine safety issues.”
He called on the city to provide a transparent account of the fines and to reassess its approach to the minibus taxi industry.
“It is important for traffic enforcement to be fair and equitable, not merely a tool for financial gain at the expense of vulnerable groups.”
Councillor JP Smith, mayoral committee member for safety and security, dismissed the accusation as “politicking”.
“The statement seeks to prioritise politicking and ideology over sense and accuracy as the city routinely issues 130,000 to 260,000 fines a month, so a single week with 40,000 fines is quite normal. The fines are mostly camera fines so they cannot be targeted at anyone except those people who transgress in front of the cameras, which cannot be determined by the city.”
Cape Town issues 40,000 traffic fines in one week, ANC accuses city of targeting taxi operators
Image: Gallo Images
