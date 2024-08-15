South Africa

Cape Town slaps illegal dumpers with R4m worth of fines

15 August 2024 - 13:46 By Timna Mgunculu
Urban waste management MMC Grant Twigg at a dumping hotspot in Manenberg.
Image: Supplied/City of Cape Town

The City of Cape Town is pulling out all the stops to curb illegal dumping.

The city issued 2,631 fines worth more than R4m for illegal dumping in the 2023/2024 financial year.

It also issued 1,280 compliance notices which required offenders to meet legal requirements or face penalties.

Urban waste management MMC Grant Twigg said the city’s urban waste management bylaw enforcement unit conducted weekly blitz operations in the city's CBDs. It conducted 55 special operations over the year.

Twigg said the bylaw enforcement team also collaborated in 50 joint operations with other departments — including public awareness, compliance and education, cleansing and safety and security — jointly cleaning areas where the homeless frequently overnight such as the Cape Town, Bellville and Wynberg CBDs.

“Recent downpours have shown how dumping into rivers and canals can lead to flooding, endangering health and property. We’ve also seen a significant increase in litter washing up on our beaches, as waste dropped in Cape Town is carried out to the ocean. I appeal to communities living near rivers to help us eliminate these issues,” said Twigg.

“Legal and safe disposal options are available and those who choose the lazy option of dumping must be reported or confronted.”

TimesLIVE

