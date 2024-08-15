Four accused of robbing German tourist plead not guilty to all charges

The four men accused of robbing German tourist Nick Frischke, who went missing more than a year ago, pleaded not guilty to all charges when they appeared in the Wynberg regional court on Thursday.
Ishaam Fischer, Melvin Geunantin, Vanroy Petersen and Carlo Geunantin are charged with performing acts aimed at bringing a pattern of criminal activity, four counts of robbery with aggravating circumstances, housebreaking, three counts of illegal possession of firearms and a count of illegal possession of ammunition.
The state this week presented a summary of facts that will form part of the charge sheet, which states that the accused are alleged members of the 28s gang. The state alleges that they unlawfully and intentionally performed acts which contributed to the pattern of criminal gang activity.
Frischke went missing on February 15 2023 after he was last seen on the Kabonkelberg hiking trail in Hout Bay, where he was robbed of his cellphone, backpack and credit card.
According to the court documents, Frischke’s cellphone was recovered in the possession of Melvin’s stepdaughter, while his backpack and credit card were recovered at Carlo’s home.
Carlo and Fischer were also charged with robbing another man of an iPhone 13 Pro Max, a Huawei P40 Pro, a Louis Vuitton handbag, R11,267 in cash, a driving licence, an ID card, Apple iPods and cellphone chargers the same day Frischke was last seen.
The court started hearing testimonies from two witnesses who requested that their statements be heard in camera due to safety concerns.
The case was postponed to August 16.
