South Africa

Home affairs working to deport 95 Libyans arrested at ‘military’ training camp

15 August 2024 - 15:58
The 95 Libyans arrested at a suspected secret military training camp near White River will be deported. File photo.
Image: MANDLA KHOZA

The home affairs department has committed to speedily conclude the deportation of 95 Libyans arrested at a suspected military training base in White River, Mpumalanga, in July.

On Thursday the state withdrew its case against the men after they made representations to the Mpumalanga director of public prosecutions (DPP) and the court ordered the men be deported to their home country. 

National Prosecuting Authority spokesperson Monica Nyuswa said the state withdrew the case because after studying the docket they realised there were no prospects of a successful prosecution. 

Nyuswa added the 95 men had made representations to the DPP and they were successful. They had also applied to be deported to Benghazi should their representations to the DPP be successful.

The men were charged with misrepresentations in their visa applications. They allegedly misrepresented themselves on visa applications to South Africa, claiming they were coming to train as security guards. 

95 Libyans nabbed at ‘military’ training camp to return home after case withdrawn

The 95 Libyans arrested at a suspected military training base filed an urgent application to have the case against them withdrawn.
News
7 hours ago

Home affairs minister Leon Schreiber welcomed the court's order to deport the men.

“We will not hesitate to act decisively to ensure anyone who breaches the immigration laws is processed through the courts and faces the consequences. Respect for the rule of law is sacrosanct,” he said.

Schreiber has instructed the department to proceed with speed. This would be done while observing legal processes to ensure the deportations are conducted swiftly.

According to the department, its officials are in court to secure the confirmations for deportation from the magistrate. The department's spokesperson Siya Qoza said this will pave the way for their deportation.

Officials are also finalising logistics for the deportation.

“Deportation was among the options home affairs considered working with other law enforcement authorities. The department stands ready to send the group back to their home country,” Qoza said.

TimesLIVE

