POLL | What do you think about Chidimma contesting Miss Universe Nigeria?

What do you think about Chidimma contesting Miss Universe Nigeria?

The winner of Miss Universe Nigeria will represent the country in the Miss Universe contest

15 August 2024
Former Miss SA contestant Chidimma Vanessa Adetshina has accepted an invitation to participate in the Miss Universe Nigeria pageant.
Image: Epixshoots/ Chidimma Adetshina/Instagram

Former Miss South Africa contestant Chidimma Vanessa Adetshina’s move to embrace her Nigerian roots by participating in the Miss Universe Nigeria pageant, which will offer her a shot at representing the country on the international stage, has been in the spotlight. 

She withdrew from the Miss SA 2024 competition amid controversy over her citizenship status. Her father is Nigerian and her mother is of Mozambican descent. 

Adetshina was invited by the organisers last week to participate in the Miss Universe Nigeria pageant to “represent your father's native land”. 

Accepting the invitation, Adetshina expressed her excitement at competing in the pageant. 

“I have received an invitation from the Silverbird Group, who are the organisers of the Miss Universe Nigeria beauty pageant, to participate in Miss Universe Nigeria 2024 and I say this with great excitement because I have decided to participate in Miss Universe Nigeria 2024,” she said. 

“I understand the expectations and responsibilities that come with this title and I’m excited to embark on this journey. I say thank you so much for this opportunity and I’m looking forward to participating in Africa’s most prestigious beauty pageant, Miss Universe Nigeria.” 

The winner will represent Nigeria in the Miss Universe contest. Adetshina joins 24 others competing for the title.

