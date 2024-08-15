Tshwane makes progress in providing potable water to Hammanskraal

The City of Tshwane will engage with Hammanskraal residents in an imbizo on Saturday to provide updates about progress on two critical projects, the Rooiwal wastewater treatment plant and the Magalies water package plant, which aim to improve the residents' water supply.
The city said it has made significant progress in providing clean drinking water in Hammanskraal.
According to the city, the Rooiwal plant upgrade is a key project in the city’s commitment to providing clean, potable water to residents.
The MMC for utilities and regional operations and co-ordination, Themba Fosi, confirmed that construction has officially commenced, marking a significant step towards the city’s efforts to enhance the plant’s wastewater treatment capacity.
Fosi said that, to date, substantial progress has been made across various components of the project.
“The installation of the Clear Vu fence at both the north and east works is nearly complete, with 93% and 100% installed, respectively. Key mechanical and electrical repairs are under way, including the completion of blowers and belt press installations,” he said.
In the next three months, Fosi said, the city anticipates advancing the construction of two primary sedimentation tanks, the refurbishment of the east flow balancing tank and pump station, and the upgrading of the anaerobic digesters at Rooiwal West Works.
“Our teams are also focused on accelerating milestones to ensure timely completion, with additional resources being mobilised to fast-track cleaning and repairs. The city is working in partnership with the water & sanitation department, the National Treasury and the Development Bank of Southern Africa as the managing agent in a collaborative effort to accelerate solutions to Hammanskraal’s water challenges,” said Fosi.
Fosi said while construction work is under way at Rooiwal, the city recognises that residents want water from their taps, not from tankers.
He said as an interim measure, the city has partnered Magalies Water and the department of water & sanitation to deliver potable tap water to affected Hammanskraal areas.
“As part of this intervention, the city has audited 37,620 households, with 23,616 water meters confirmed to be in good working condition. However, about 14,004 meters will be replaced between September and November. This is a critical step in preparing for the supply of clean, potable water from Magalies Water Package Plant to Hammanskraal residents, starting in September.
Fosi said the city had decided to write off historic debt associated with the audited meters, allowing residents to start afresh with new potable tap water available in their homes.
Tshwane makes progress in providing potable water to Hammanskraal
City recognises that residents 'want water from their taps, not from tankers'
Image: Shonisani Tshikalange
