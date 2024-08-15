South Africa

WATCH LIVE | Senzo Meyiwa murder trial

15 August 2024 - 10:36 By TimesLIVE
The Senzo Meyiwa murder trial is continuing in the Pretoria high court on Thursday.

Five men are on trial for the murder of the Bafana Bafana star goalkeeper, who was shot dead by assailants at his then-girlfriend Kelly Khumalo's mother's house in Vosloorus, Ekurhuleni, in 2014.

Defence in Meyiwa trial opposes state's bid to recall data analyst

The defence representing the men implicated in the murder of footballer Senzo Meyiwa is opposing the state's application to recall data analyst Col ...
1 week ago

Evidence casts doubt on Kelly, Senzo accused link

The state's claim that singer Kelly Khumalo had received two phone calls from one of the accused in the Senzo Meyiwa murder trial before the murder ...
3 weeks ago

Alleged gunman's phone was in the Vosloorus area the day Meyiwa died

A state witness has testified Mthobisi Mncube's cellphone was in the Vosloorus area on the day soccer star Senzo Meyiwa was fatally shot in 2014.
1 month ago
